The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter
1st Edition
Handbook of Stopping Cross-Sections for Energetic Ions in All Elements
Authors: J. F. Ziegler
eBook ISBN: 9781483148205
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 436
Description
Stopping Cross-Sections for Energetic Ions in All Elements shows the stopping cross-sections of energetic ions in various elements in both solid and gas phase targets. The book plots chosen ion and target combinations to allow accurate linear interpolation between plots for all elemental ions and all elemental targets (atomic number 1 through 92). Existing stopping data and summaries of the experimental data are presented as well. Chapters are also devoted to electronic and nuclear stopping of ions. Physicists, researchers, physicians, nuclear scientists, radiologists, and engineers will find the book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Summary
Electronic Stopping of Ions
Interaction of a Particle with a Free Electron Gas
Effective Charge of Energetic Ions
Charge Distributions of Elemental Targets
Nuclear Stopping of Ions
Calculation of Stopping Cross-Sections
High Energy Stopping
Low Energy Stopping
Experimental Ion Stopping Data
Accuracy of Stopping Calculations
Calculating Stopping Cross-Sections to 2GeV/amu
Calculating Stopping Cross-Sections for Compounds
Acknowledgments
Text References
Ion Stopping Cross Sections
Explanation of Plots
Table of Experimental Data Used in Plots
Plots of Stopping Cross-Sections
Table of Experimental Data Used in Plots
Data References
About the Author
J. F. Ziegler
