The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080216072, 9781483148205

The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter

1st Edition

Handbook of Stopping Cross-Sections for Energetic Ions in All Elements

Authors: J. F. Ziegler
eBook ISBN: 9781483148205
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 436
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Stopping Cross-Sections for Energetic Ions in All Elements shows the stopping cross-sections of energetic ions in various elements in both solid and gas phase targets. The book plots chosen ion and target combinations to allow accurate linear interpolation between plots for all elemental ions and all elemental targets (atomic number 1 through 92). Existing stopping data and summaries of the experimental data are presented as well. Chapters are also devoted to electronic and nuclear stopping of ions. Physicists, researchers, physicians, nuclear scientists, radiologists, and engineers will find the book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Summary

Electronic Stopping of Ions

Interaction of a Particle with a Free Electron Gas

Effective Charge of Energetic Ions

Charge Distributions of Elemental Targets

Nuclear Stopping of Ions

Calculation of Stopping Cross-Sections

High Energy Stopping

Low Energy Stopping

Experimental Ion Stopping Data

Accuracy of Stopping Calculations

Calculating Stopping Cross-Sections to 2GeV/amu

Calculating Stopping Cross-Sections for Compounds

Acknowledgments

Text References

Ion Stopping Cross Sections

Explanation of Plots

Table of Experimental Data Used in Plots

Plots of Stopping Cross-Sections

Table of Experimental Data Used in Plots

Data References

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148205

About the Author

J. F. Ziegler

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.