The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080216058, 9781483100968

The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter

1st Edition

Authors: J.F. Ziegler
eBook ISBN: 9781483100968
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 324
Description

Hydrogen: Stopping Powers and Ranges in All Elements, Volume 3 of The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter, provides a nearly complete presentation of absolute experimental energy loss data for hydrogen over the energy range 10 keV < (E/amu) < 20 MeV. The book is comprised of seven parts that present various topics about stopping power theory. Part I provides an introductory discourse about the book. Part II reviews the stopping power theory, and Part III presents the status of experimental data. Part IV talks about fitting the high-energy region, while Part V deals with fitting at low energies. Part VI covers interpolation using two-parameter fitting, and Part VII discusses pathlength and projected range. The text will be of great interest to researchers whose work concerns the stopping and ranges of ions in matter.

Table of Contents


I Introduction

II Review of Theory

III Status of Experimental Data

IV Fitting the High-Energy Data

V Fitting the Lower Energies

VI Interpolation Using 2-Parameter Fitting

VII Pathlength and Projected Range

References

Table 1: Stopping Formula Using Tabulated Coefficients

Table 2: Coefficients for Stopping of Hydrogen

Table 3: Values of Stopping of Hydrogen (Best-Fit Values)

Table 4: Recent Ranges of Hydrogen in Matter

Table 5: Evaluation of Term f32 in Bethe Stopping Theory

Table 6: Multiplication Factors for LSS Stopping Theory

Table 7: Comparison of Stopping for 12-30 MeV Protons

Comments on Stopping and Range Graphs

Stopping and Range Graphs

References of Experimental Stopping Powers


About the Author

J.F. Ziegler

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Research, Yorktown Heights, NY, USA

