The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter
1st Edition
Description
Hydrogen: Stopping Powers and Ranges in All Elements, Volume 3 of The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter, provides a nearly complete presentation of absolute experimental energy loss data for hydrogen over the energy range 10 keV < (E/amu) < 20 MeV. The book is comprised of seven parts that present various topics about stopping power theory. Part I provides an introductory discourse about the book. Part II reviews the stopping power theory, and Part III presents the status of experimental data. Part IV talks about fitting the high-energy region, while Part V deals with fitting at low energies. Part VI covers interpolation using two-parameter fitting, and Part VII discusses pathlength and projected range. The text will be of great interest to researchers whose work concerns the stopping and ranges of ions in matter.
Table of Contents
I Introduction
II Review of Theory
III Status of Experimental Data
IV Fitting the High-Energy Data
V Fitting the Lower Energies
VI Interpolation Using 2-Parameter Fitting
VII Pathlength and Projected Range
References
Table 1: Stopping Formula Using Tabulated Coefficients
Table 2: Coefficients for Stopping of Hydrogen
Table 3: Values of Stopping of Hydrogen (Best-Fit Values)
Table 4: Recent Ranges of Hydrogen in Matter
Table 5: Evaluation of Term f32 in Bethe Stopping Theory
Table 6: Multiplication Factors for LSS Stopping Theory
Table 7: Comparison of Stopping for 12-30 MeV Protons
Comments on Stopping and Range Graphs
Stopping and Range Graphs
References of Experimental Stopping Powers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100968
About the Author
J.F. Ziegler
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Research, Yorktown Heights, NY, USA