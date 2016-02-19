Hydrogen: Stopping Powers and Ranges in All Elements, Volume 3 of The Stopping and Ranges of Ions in Matter, provides a nearly complete presentation of absolute experimental energy loss data for hydrogen over the energy range 10 keV < (E/amu) < 20 MeV. The book is comprised of seven parts that present various topics about stopping power theory. Part I provides an introductory discourse about the book. Part II reviews the stopping power theory, and Part III presents the status of experimental data. Part IV talks about fitting the high-energy region, while Part V deals with fitting at low energies. Part VI covers interpolation using two-parameter fitting, and Part VII discusses pathlength and projected range. The text will be of great interest to researchers whose work concerns the stopping and ranges of ions in matter.