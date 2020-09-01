The Stem Cell Niche During Ageing, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The ageing HSC niche
Ben Cao
2. The ageing intestinal niche
Thierry Jarde
3. The ageing spertamotogonial stem cell niche
Robin Mark Hobbs
4. The Ageing Epidermal Skin Niche
Pritinder Kaur
5. Muscle stem cells and ageing
Miranda D. Grounds
6. The ageing neural stem cell niche
Tobias David Merson
7. Ageing Hepatic stem cell niche
Lindsay E. Wu
8. Aging Mammary stem cells
LuZhe Sun
9. Cardiac stem cell niche
James Chong
10. The ageing endothelial stem cell niche
Jatin Patel
Description
Advances in Stem Cells and Their Niches addresses stem cells during development, homeostasis, and disease/injury of the respective organs, presenting new developments in the field, including new data on disease and clinical applications. Video content illustrates such areas as protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice.
Key Features
- Explores not only reviews of research, but also shares methods, protocols, and transplantation techniques
- Contains video content to illustrate such areas as protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice
- Each volume concentrates on one organ, making this a unique publication
Readership
Academic Researchers, Research scientists and graduate students in universities, industry and government
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220191
About the Editors
Susie Nilsson Editor
Dr Nilsson is currently involved in multiple research projects, all aimed to conduct extensive cellular, molecular and functional analyses of blood stem cells, their progeny and their bone marrow microenvironment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomedical Manufacturing, CSIRO; Monash University, Australia