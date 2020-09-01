The Stem Cell Niche During Ageing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220191

The Stem Cell Niche During Ageing, Volume 4

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Susie Nilsson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128220191
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
129.00
180.00
110.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. The ageing HSC niche
Ben Cao
2. The ageing intestinal niche
Thierry Jarde
3. The ageing spertamotogonial stem cell niche
Robin Mark Hobbs
4. The Ageing Epidermal Skin Niche
Pritinder Kaur
5. Muscle stem cells and ageing
Miranda D. Grounds
6. The ageing neural stem cell niche
Tobias David Merson
7. Ageing Hepatic stem cell niche
Lindsay E. Wu
8. Aging Mammary stem cells
LuZhe Sun
9. Cardiac stem cell niche
James Chong
10. The ageing endothelial stem cell niche
Jatin Patel

Description

Advances in Stem Cells and Their Niches addresses stem cells during development, homeostasis, and disease/injury of the respective organs, presenting new developments in the field, including new data on disease and clinical applications. Video content illustrates such areas as protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice.

Key Features

  • Explores not only reviews of research, but also shares methods, protocols, and transplantation techniques
  • Contains video content to illustrate such areas as protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice
  • Each volume concentrates on one organ, making this a unique publication

Readership

Academic Researchers, Research scientists and graduate students in universities, industry and government

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128220191

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Susie Nilsson Editor

Dr Nilsson is currently involved in multiple research projects, all aimed to conduct extensive cellular, molecular and functional analyses of blood stem cells, their progeny and their bone marrow microenvironment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Biomedical Manufacturing, CSIRO; Monash University, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.