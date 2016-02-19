The Statistical Theory of Non-equilibrium Processes in a Plasma covers the modern statistical theory of non-equilibrium processes in a plasma by a unified method, proceeding from the microscopic equations. The book discusses Maxwell equations for slow and fast processes; magnetohydrodynamic equations; microscopic equations for a plasma; and equations with a self-consistent field (Vlasov equations). The text then describes correlation and spectral function; kinetic equations for a plasma; and Landau equations. It also examines the kinetic equations and expressions for spectral functions when the radiation by plasma waves is taken into account; and the hydrodynamic description of processes in a plasma. Physicists and students taking courses in mechanics and mathematics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Introduction

Chapter I. Maxwell Equations for Slow and Fast Processes

1. Maxwell Equations for Slow Processes

2. Maxwell Equations for Fast Processes

3. Magnetohydrodynamic Equations

Chapter II. Microscopic Equations for a Plasma. Averaging the Microscopic Equations

4. Microscopic Equations for a Plasma

5. Averaging the Microscopic Equations for a Plasma

Chapter III. Equations with a Self-consistent Field — Vlasov Equations

6. Kinetic Equations for a Plasma in the Self-Consistent Field Approximation

7. Solution for Self-Consistent Equations for the Functions fa, E, B in the Linear Approximation when there are No External Fields

8. Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in a Plasma when there are No External Fields

9. Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in a Plasma Located in a Constant Magnetic Field

Chapter IV. Correlation Functions and Spectral Functions. Kinetic Equations for a Plasma. Landau Equations

10. Simultaneous Correlation Functions for a Non-Relativistic Plasma

11. Set of Kinetic Equations for the Functions fa Neglecting Plasma Wave Radiation. Landau Equations

12. Conservation Laws Taking Higher Moments into Account

13. Kinetic Equations for a Relativistic Plasma

14. Stationary Space-Time Correlations in a Plasma

15. Correlation Functions and Collision Integral in the Presence of an External Magnetic Field

Chapter V. The Kinetic Equations and Expressions for Spectral Functions when the Radiation by Plasma Waves Is Taken into Account

16. Non-Stationarity. Spectral Functions for the Radiation Region

17. Allowing for Radiation in the Kinetic Equations. Set of Equations for the First Distribution Functions and for the Spectral Field Function

18. "Quasilinear Approximation" for a Set of Equations with a Self-Consistent Field. Allowing for Higher Moments

19. Quasilinear Approximation Taking "Collisions" into Account

20. Approximation of "Free" and "Bound" Charges for a Plasma. Self-Consistent Equations for Second Distribution Functions

Chapter VI. Hydrodynamic Description of Processes in a Plasma

21. Hydrodynamic Equations for a Heavily Ionized Plasma Neglecting Wave Radiation

22. Taking Plasma Wave Radiation into Account in the Hydrodynamic Equations

23. Magnetohydrodynamic Equations for a Non-Isothermic Plasma without "Collisions"

24. Hydrodynamic Description of Charged Particle Motion in a Weakly Ionized Plasma

References

Index



