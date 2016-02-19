The State of the Planet - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080247168, 9781483279404

The State of the Planet

1st Edition

A Report Prepared for the International Federation of Institutes for Advanced Study (IFIAS), Stockholm

Authors: Alexander King
eBook ISBN: 9781483279404
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 142
Description

The State of the Planet provides an understanding of the problems that beset contemporary society. This book provides a series of significant studies on world problems, their complexity, and interaction.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problems of rapid population increase and the disparity between the rich and the poor countries of the world. This text then examines the major trends of society in various aspects, including rapid changes in the social, political, economic, and technological aspects. Other chapters consider the areas of interdependence between nations, between the problems they encounter in common, and between the disciplines of learning. This book discusses as well the political and social limits to man's achievements. The final chapter deals with the primary need to spread and deepen understanding of the difficulties and potential dangers within the world system.

This book is a valuable resource for politicians, policy makers, and public servants.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1. The Darkest Shadows

2. World Society in Transition

3. Areas of Interdependence

4. The Resource Base—The Carrying Capacity of the Planet

5. Environment and Climate

6. Human Resources—The Inner Limits

7. The Political and Administrative Constraints

8. The Potentialities and Limitations of Science and Technology

9. Industry and Employment—The Next Revolution

10. Emerging Patterns of Change

11. The Way Ahead—Some Pointers to Survival

Index

About the Author

Alexander King

