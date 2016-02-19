The State of the Planet provides an understanding of the problems that beset contemporary society. This book provides a series of significant studies on world problems, their complexity, and interaction.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problems of rapid population increase and the disparity between the rich and the poor countries of the world. This text then examines the major trends of society in various aspects, including rapid changes in the social, political, economic, and technological aspects. Other chapters consider the areas of interdependence between nations, between the problems they encounter in common, and between the disciplines of learning. This book discusses as well the political and social limits to man's achievements. The final chapter deals with the primary need to spread and deepen understanding of the difficulties and potential dangers within the world system.

This book is a valuable resource for politicians, policy makers, and public servants.