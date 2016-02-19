The Standard Model Higgs Boson - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444888075, 9780444596130

The Standard Model Higgs Boson, Volume 8

1st Edition

Selections and Comments

Editors: M.B. Einhorn
eBook ISBN: 9780444596130
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 5th February 1991
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. 1. Review of the Standard Model. 2. Decays (J. Ellis, M.K. Gaillard, D. Nanopoulos, F. Wilczek). 3. Very Light Mass (L. Resnick, M.A. Shifman, M.K. Sundaresan, A.I. Vainshtein, M.B. Voloshin, P.J.S. Watson, R.S. Wiley, H.L. Yu, V.I. Zakharov). 4. Light or Intermediate Mass (H.M. Georgi, S.L. Glashow, D.R.T. Jones, M.E. Machacek, D.V. Nanopoulos, S.T. Petcov, M.Y. Vysotsky, A. Yildiz). 5. Heavy Mass (R.N. Cahn, S. Dawson, G.L. Kane, W.W. Repko, W.B. Rolnick). 6. The Virtual H-Boson - Radiative Corrections (F. Antonelli, W.A. Bardeen, M. Consoli, G. Corbò, R. Gastmans, R. Jackiw, B. Lautrup, B.W. Lynn, A. Sirlin, R.G. Stuart, M. Veltman, S. Weinberg). 7. Vacuum Stability; Cosmological Issues; Solitons; Instantons (P. Arnold, M.J. Duncan, F.R. Klinkhamer, V.A. Kuzmin, A.D. Linde, N.S. Manton, L. McLerran, R. Philippe, V.A. Rubakov, M.E. Shaposhnikov, M. Sher, S. Weinberg). 8. Strongly Interacting Vector Bosons (M.A.B. Bég, M.S. Chanowitz, J.M. Cornwall, R. Dashen, D.A. Dicus, M.B. Einhorn, M.K. Gaillard, B.W. Lee, D.N. Levin, V.S. Mathur, H. Neuberger, C. Panagiotakopoulos, C. Quigg, A. Sirlin, H.B. Thacker, G. Tiktopoulos). 9. Triviality on the Lattice (P. Hasenfratz, J. Kuti, L. Lin, M. Lüscher, J. Nager, H. Neuberger, Y. Shen, P. Weisz).

Description

The Standard Model of electroweak and strong interactions contains a scalar field which permeates all of space and matter, and whose properties provide the explanation of the origin of the masses. Commonly referred to as the Higgs field, it assumes in the physical vacuum a non-vanishing classical expectation value to which the masses of not only the vector bosons, but all the other known fundamental particles (quarks and leptons) are proportional. This volume presents a concise summary of the phenomenological properties of the Higgs boson.

