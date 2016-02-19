The Standard Model Higgs Boson, Volume 8

The Standard Model of electroweak and strong interactions contains a scalar field which permeates all of space and matter, and whose properties provide the explanation of the origin of the masses. Commonly referred to as the Higgs field, it assumes in the physical vacuum a non-vanishing classical expectation value to which the masses of not only the vector bosons, but all the other known fundamental particles (quarks and leptons) are proportional. This volume presents a concise summary of the phenomenological properties of the Higgs boson.