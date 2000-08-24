The Stability and Shelf-Life of Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735002, 9781855736580

The Stability and Shelf-Life of Food

1st Edition

Editors: Persis Subramaniam David Kilcast
eBook ISBN: 9781855736580
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855735002
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th August 2000
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
290.00
246.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
182.75
285.00
242.25
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Analysing shelf-life: Glass transition and microbial stability; Modelling shelf-life; Sensory evaluation methods for shelf-life assessment; Accelerated shelf-life tests; Advanced instrumental methods: The use of H relaxation NMR to monitor starch retrogradation. Part 2 Extending shelf-life: Predicting packaging characteristics to improve shelf-life; Sous vide products; Milk and milk products; Confectionery products; Fruits and vegetables; Fats and oils; Sauces and dressings.

Description

The stability and shelf-life of a food product are critical to its success in the market place, yet companies experience considerable difficulties in defining and understanding the factors that influence stability over a desired storage period. This book is the most comprehensive guide to understanding and controlling the factors that determine the shelf-life of food products.

Readership

Food scientists and technologists

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736580
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855735002

Reviews

Once you have tackled the first 20 pages, you will not put the book down., Food and Beverage Reporter
Read the case studies section - these things are happening to all of us., Food and Beverage Reporter
…a useful insight. …very informative., Food Technology in New Zealand

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Persis Subramaniam Editor

Persis Subramaniam works at Leatherhead Food Research Association, one of the world's leading international research, information and training centres for the food and drinks industry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Leatherhead Food Research, UK

David Kilcast Editor

Dr David Kilcast is a consultant in Sensory Quality.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK (Volume 2)

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.