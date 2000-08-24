The Stability and Shelf-Life of Food
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Analysing shelf-life: Glass transition and microbial stability; Modelling shelf-life; Sensory evaluation methods for shelf-life assessment; Accelerated shelf-life tests; Advanced instrumental methods: The use of H relaxation NMR to monitor starch retrogradation. Part 2 Extending shelf-life: Predicting packaging characteristics to improve shelf-life; Sous vide products; Milk and milk products; Confectionery products; Fruits and vegetables; Fats and oils; Sauces and dressings.
Description
The stability and shelf-life of a food product are critical to its success in the market place, yet companies experience considerable difficulties in defining and understanding the factors that influence stability over a desired storage period. This book is the most comprehensive guide to understanding and controlling the factors that determine the shelf-life of food products.
About the Editors
Persis Subramaniam Editor
Persis Subramaniam works at Leatherhead Food Research Association, one of the world's leading international research, information and training centres for the food and drinks industry.
David Kilcast Editor
Dr David Kilcast is a consultant in Sensory Quality.
