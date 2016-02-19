The Squirrel Monkey is devoted to the common South American squirrel monkey, Saimiri sciureus. In light of the growing number of squirrel monkeys being established each year in many laboratories, there appeared the need to pool existing knowledge in concise form. The present volume, the first of its kind on any single primate, attempts to meet this need. The topics that have been selected cover thoroughly areas of research in which Saimiri has been utilized. This material ranges widely from taxonomy and behavioral studies through husbandry and clinical management of the species, to investigations in aerospace medicine and in a number of basic biological sciences. Since the problems encountered in the squirrel monkey, though sometimes taking a particular form, are not unique in principle, the authors have attempted to provide an appropriate phylogenetic context for their material. It is hoped as a result that this compendium may serve as a valuable source of information during various phases of work on other subjects of primatological and comparative biological investigation as well.

1 Squirrel Monkey Taxonomy and Supply

I. Introduction

II. Taxonomy

III. Supply

References

2 The Parasites of Saimiri: in the Context of Platyrrhine Parasitism

I. Introduction

II. Review

III. Comment: Ecology, Behavior, and Phylogeny

References

3 Observations of Squirrel Monkeys in a Colombian Forest

I. Introduction

II. The Study Site

III. Methods

IV. Observations

V. Discussion

VI. Conclusions

VII. References

4 The Squirrel Monkey in a Seminatural Environment

I. Introduction

II. The Environment

III. Observational Methods

IV. Chronology of Introduction and Adaptation to the Environment

V. Reproductive Patterns

VI. Population Dynamics and Colony Composition

VII. General Behavior

VIII. Social Behavior

IX. Experimental Projects

X. Notes on Husbandry and Possible Applications from this Study

XI. Perspectives

References

5 Some Aspects of Female Reproductive Physiology in the Squirrel Monkey

I. Introduction

II. Reproductive Cyclicity

III. Problems of Reproduction

References

6 Observations on the Relationship between Embryological Development, Time of Conception, and Gestation

I. Introduction

II. Method

III. Observations

IV. Results

V. Discussion

VI. Summary

References

7 Physical Growth and Dental Eruption in Captive — Bred Squirrel Monkeys, Saimiri Sciureus (Letica, Colombia)

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

8 Mother —Infant Relations and Early Behavioral Development in the Squirrel Monkey

I. Introduction

II. Subjects

III. Methodology

IV. Mother —Infant Relations in Squirrel Monkeys

V. Infant Independent Behavioral Development

VI. Conclusion

References

9 Social Communication in the Squirrel Monkey

I. Introduction

II. Method

III. Results

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

10 The Learning and Sensory Capacities of the Squirrel Monkey in Phylogenetic Perspective

I. Introduction

II. Comparative Primate Behavior: Approach and Method

III. Learning Set: Its Nature and Value as a Tool for Measuring the Basic Intelligence of Primates

IV. Learning-Set Skills of Saimiri

V. Delayed-Response Skills

VI. Patterned-String Studies

VII. Operant-Conditioning Studies

VIII. Punishment Effects

IX. Light as a Reinforcer

X. Fear Studies

XI. Curiosity

XII. Maze Learning

XIII. Stereotyped Behaviors

XIV. Sensory Capacities of Saimiri

XV. Discussion

References

11 Brain Mechanisms in the Behavior of the Squirrel Monkey

I. Introduction

II. Characteristic Features of the Squirrel Monkey Brain

III. Techniques for Neurophysiological and Chronic Brain/Behavior Studies

IV. Brain Mechanisms and Behavior

V. Brains: A New Approach to the Study of Brain Mechanisms in Behavior

References

12 The Squirrel Monkey in Aerospace Medical Research

I. Space Flight Experiments

II. Laboratory Experiments under Unusual Environmental Conditions

III. Summary

References

13 Use of the Squirrel Monkey in Pharmacology

I. Introduction

II. Special Considerations

III. Selected Data

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

14 The Laboratory Care and Clinical Management of Saimiri (Squirrel Monkeys)

I. Introduction

II. Laboratory Acclimatization

III. Nutrition

IV. Handling and Restraint

V. Anesthetics

VI. Collection and Withdrawal of Body Fluids

VII. Infusion Techniques

VIII. Prophylactic, Diagnostic, and Therapeutic Measures

IX. Summary

References

Appendix: Base-line Blood Determinations of the Squirrel Monkey (Saimiri sciureus)

