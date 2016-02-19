The Squirrel Monkey
1st Edition
Description
The Squirrel Monkey is devoted to the common South American squirrel monkey, Saimiri sciureus. In light of the growing number of squirrel monkeys being established each year in many laboratories, there appeared the need to pool existing knowledge in concise form. The present volume, the first of its kind on any single primate, attempts to meet this need.
The topics that have been selected cover thoroughly areas of research in which Saimiri has been utilized. This material ranges widely from taxonomy and behavioral studies through husbandry and clinical management of the species, to investigations in aerospace medicine and in a number of basic biological sciences. Since the problems encountered in the squirrel monkey, though sometimes taking a particular form, are not unique in principle, the authors have attempted to provide an appropriate phylogenetic context for their material. It is hoped as a result that this compendium may serve as a valuable source of information during various phases of work on other subjects of primatological and comparative biological investigation as well.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Squirrel Monkey Taxonomy and Supply
I. Introduction
II. Taxonomy
III. Supply
References
2 The Parasites of Saimiri: in the Context of Platyrrhine Parasitism
I. Introduction
II. Review
III. Comment: Ecology, Behavior, and Phylogeny
References
3 Observations of Squirrel Monkeys in a Colombian Forest
I. Introduction
II. The Study Site
III. Methods
IV. Observations
V. Discussion
VI. Conclusions
VII. References
4 The Squirrel Monkey in a Seminatural Environment
I. Introduction
II. The Environment
III. Observational Methods
IV. Chronology of Introduction and Adaptation to the Environment
V. Reproductive Patterns
VI. Population Dynamics and Colony Composition
VII. General Behavior
VIII. Social Behavior
IX. Experimental Projects
X. Notes on Husbandry and Possible Applications from this Study
XI. Perspectives
References
5 Some Aspects of Female Reproductive Physiology in the Squirrel Monkey
I. Introduction
II. Reproductive Cyclicity
III. Problems of Reproduction
References
6 Observations on the Relationship between Embryological Development, Time of Conception, and Gestation
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Observations
IV. Results
V. Discussion
VI. Summary
References
7 Physical Growth and Dental Eruption in Captive — Bred Squirrel Monkeys, Saimiri Sciureus (Letica, Colombia)
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
8 Mother —Infant Relations and Early Behavioral Development in the Squirrel Monkey
I. Introduction
II. Subjects
III. Methodology
IV. Mother —Infant Relations in Squirrel Monkeys
V. Infant Independent Behavioral Development
VI. Conclusion
References
9 Social Communication in the Squirrel Monkey
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
10 The Learning and Sensory Capacities of the Squirrel Monkey in Phylogenetic Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Primate Behavior: Approach and Method
III. Learning Set: Its Nature and Value as a Tool for Measuring the Basic Intelligence of Primates
IV. Learning-Set Skills of Saimiri
V. Delayed-Response Skills
VI. Patterned-String Studies
VII. Operant-Conditioning Studies
VIII. Punishment Effects
IX. Light as a Reinforcer
X. Fear Studies
XI. Curiosity
XII. Maze Learning
XIII. Stereotyped Behaviors
XIV. Sensory Capacities of Saimiri
XV. Discussion
References
11 Brain Mechanisms in the Behavior of the Squirrel Monkey
I. Introduction
II. Characteristic Features of the Squirrel Monkey Brain
III. Techniques for Neurophysiological and Chronic Brain/Behavior Studies
IV. Brain Mechanisms and Behavior
V. Brains: A New Approach to the Study of Brain Mechanisms in Behavior
References
12 The Squirrel Monkey in Aerospace Medical Research
I. Space Flight Experiments
II. Laboratory Experiments under Unusual Environmental Conditions
III. Summary
References
13 Use of the Squirrel Monkey in Pharmacology
I. Introduction
II. Special Considerations
III. Selected Data
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
14 The Laboratory Care and Clinical Management of Saimiri (Squirrel Monkeys)
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Acclimatization
III. Nutrition
IV. Handling and Restraint
V. Anesthetics
VI. Collection and Withdrawal of Body Fluids
VII. Infusion Techniques
VIII. Prophylactic, Diagnostic, and Therapeutic Measures
IX. Summary
References
Appendix: Base-line Blood Determinations of the Squirrel Monkey (Saimiri sciureus)
Supplementary Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
