The Spiritual Challenge of Health Care

Introduction. Spiritual Care, Health Care, What's the Difference?. The Meaning of Spirituality in Illness. Faith as the Space Between". Spirituality and Culture. Faith and Belief. A Sociological Perspective. Assessing Spritiual Needs. Spirituality in Care. The Notion of Spiritual Care in Professional Practice. The Nurse's Role in Spiritual Care. Spirituality and the Scientific Mind. A Dilemma for Doctors. Spirituality and Sexuality in a Time of AIDS. Is There a Tradition of Spiritual Care?. Spiritual Values in a Secular Age.