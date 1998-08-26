The Spiritual Challenge of Health Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443059209

The Spiritual Challenge of Health Care

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Cobb Vanessa Robshaw
Paperback ISBN: 9780443059209
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th August 1998
Page Count: 188
Description

This unique text explores the spiritual dimensions of health care and guides the reader in understanding and dealing with those dimensions of people which cannot be accounted for empirically. Drawing from a number of traditions, this resource carefully explains why medicine must be both science and art.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Spiritual Care, Health Care, What's the Difference?. The Meaning of Spirituality in Illness. Faith as the Space Between". Spirituality and Culture. Faith and Belief. A Sociological Perspective. Assessing Spritiual Needs. Spirituality in Care. The Notion of Spiritual Care in Professional Practice. The Nurse's Role in Spiritual Care. Spirituality and the Scientific Mind. A Dilemma for Doctors. Spirituality and Sexuality in a Time of AIDS. Is There a Tradition of Spiritual Care?. Spiritual Values in a Secular Age.

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443059209

About the Author

Mark Cobb

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Chaplain, Center Sheffield University Hospitals, Sheffield, UK

Vanessa Robshaw

Affiliations and Expertise

Sister, Department of Genito-Urinary Medicine, Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, Derby, UK

