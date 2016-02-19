The South China Sea: Hydrocarbon Potential and Possibilities of Joint Development presents the proceedings of the EAPI/CCOP Workshop East-West Center held in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 5-12, 1980. The book contains papers on the geology and offshore hydrocarbon potential in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia; and on the need for certain basic prerequisites for initiating and maintaining rational and orderly oil and gas exploration and development programs. The text also presents papers on the establishment of effective production-sharing type tax regimes for petroleum; on the implications of the Southeast Asian contractual framework; and on a general approach to the planning and management of environmental aspects related to offshore oil and gas prospecting, drilling, development and production. The precedents of the joint development of hydrocarbons in areas of overlapping boundary claims, with examples from the North Sea, the Persian Gulf, the Korea-Japan continental shelf and the Thai-Malaysian continental shelf, are also considered.

Table of Contents



i. Foreword

ii. Preface

I. Introduction

A. Introduction

B. Conclusions and Recommendations

C. List of Participants and Photograph

II. Technical Papers

A. Geology and Hydrocarbon Potential of the South China Sea

1. Geology of Southeast Asia with Particular Reference to the South China Sea

2. Tectonics and Deposits of the Cenozoic Era in the South China Sea

3. Geology and Bouguer Gravity Anomalies of the Gulf of Tonkin and vicinity

4. Review of Principal Hydrocarbon-Bearing Basins of the South China Sea Area

5. Hydrocarbon Plays in Tertiary Basins of Southeast Asia

6. Pre-Tertiary Hydrocarbon Potential of the South China Sea

B. Offshore Hydrocarbon Production and Potential of Countries Bordering the South China Sea

1. Hydrocarbon Potential of Philippine Basins

2. Paleogene Petroleum Possibilities in the Philippines

3. Offshore Hydrocarbon Potential of Indonesia

4. Offshore Hydrocarbon Production and Potential of Thailand

C. Technological, Economic, Legal, and Environmental Aspects

1. Basic Prerequisites for Petroleum Exploration and Development Programs

2. Petroleum Resource Development Policies: Implications of the Southeast Asian Contractual Framework

3. Considerations in Establishing an Effective Production Sharing Type Tax Regime for Petroleum

4. Evolution of the Petroleum Legislation of Thailand: A Case History

5. Environmental Planning and Management of Offshore Hydrocarbon Operations: The Development of Environmental Guidelines

D. Precedents for Joint Development

1. Joint Development of Seabed Hydrocarbon Resources: An Overview of Precedents in the North Sea

2. Joint Development of Offshore Petroleum Resources: The Persian Gulf Experience

3. Joint Development of Mineral Resources in Disputed Waters: The Case of Japan and South Korea in the East China Sea

4. Thailand-Malaysia Memorandum of Understanding: A Chronology

5. Some Comments on Legal Aspects of Precedents for Joint Development