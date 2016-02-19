The Sorcerer's Apprentice: An Anthropology of Public Policy sees the community in a global and national view, raises a statement saying that society itself is policy making, and asks what societies can achieve if they did things differently.

The book is divided into five parts. Part I: Policy and Anthropology discusses the challenge of policy and explains how anthropology is a social science. Part II: Analysis of World Society covers the analysis and policy of the village universe; the urban contribution; elements of the nation state; international connections, and the ""supra-nation"". Part III: Movement in the Social System includes the innovation and genesis of ideas; resources and their management; change, conflict, and resistance. Part IV: Styles of Action discusses the process of technical assistance; politics and conflict; the relationship between the politician and the social scientist; the mastery of judgment; and the organization of social sciences. Part V: Values and Options talks about the values choice, and the problems of science.

The text is recommended for sociologists, anthropologists, and politicians, especially those who would like to know the importance of the social studies, its relation to society and politics, and the global community.