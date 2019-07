The Somatotrophic Axis in Brain Function

The somatotropic axis is one of the major hormonal systems regulating postnatal growth in mammals. It interacts with the central nervous system on several levels. Growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor-I (IGF-I) receptors are expressed in many brain areas including the hippocampus, pituitary and hypothalamus. GH and IGF-I are important factors in the development and differentiation of the CNS and have protective properties in dementia, as well as in traumatic and ischaemic injury of the CNS. Also GH has an important impact on mood and well-being with GH secretory capacity being reduced in depression.

This volume will include chapters (1) on basic knowledge on GH/IGF-1, (2) on localization of GH/IGF-1 and their receptors in the CNS, including blood brain barrier transport of both hormones, (3) on actions of the two hormones on CNS function (basic science), (4) on clinical aspects of GH/IGF-1 in relation to various CNS functions and disorders, and finally (5) on some future perspectives in this area of science.