The Solar Corona
1st Edition
Proceedings of International Astronomical Union Symposium No. 16 Held at Cloudcroft, New Mexico, U.S.A., 28–30 August 1961
Description
The Solar Corona covers the proceedings of the International Astronomical Union Symposium No. 16 held at Cloudcroft, New Mexico, U.S.A. on August 28-30, 1961. The book focuses on the characteristics, reactions, and analysis of the solar corona.
The selection first offers information on the local physics of the corona and comments on coronal heating. Discussions focus on density, temperature, energy balance, excitation and ionization, and electrostatic ejection of light ions. The text then takes a look at the temperature of the solar corona and relative populations of Fe in the corona.
The publication tackles excitation of the red and green coronal lines; filamentary structure of the solar corona; prediction of solar emission lines in the short-wave region of the spectrum; and prominences of the solar corona. The text then examines the study of the corona by radar, rockets, and satellites; slow variations of the solar corona; and influence of flares on the associated permanent coronal condensation.
The selection is a vital source of data for scientists and readers interested in the solar corona.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Session I Local Physics of the Corona
Introductory Review Paper:
Local Physics of the Corona
Comments on Coronal Heating
Remarks About the Temperature of the Solar Corona
Relative Populations of Fe in the Corona
Excitation of the Red and Green Coronal Lines
On the Filamentary Structure of the Solar Corona
Prominences and the Solar Corona
Solar X-Ray Emission
Prediction of Solar Emission Lines in the Short-Wave Region of the Spectrum
Solar Corona in Active Regions from Pulkovo Observations of the Green and Red Lines
Afternoon Session I
Corona-Chromosphere Interface, and the Heating of the Corona
Study of the Corona by Radar, Rockets, and Satellites
Magnetic Fields and Coronal Condensations; Stability of Coronal Structures
Session II Coronal Phenomena
Introductory Review Paper:
Fast Phenomena in the Solar Corona
Slow Variations of the Solar Corona
The Influence of Flares on the Associated Permanent Coronal Condensation
Photometry of the Solar Corona at the Eclipse of February 15, 1961
A Thermal Origin of the Postburst Increases of Solar Microwave Radiation
Some Features of AS Prominences
The Evolution of Solar Prominences
Some Relations between the Intensity of Green Coronal Line and Sunspot Groups
Comparaison des methodes photographique et photoelectrique pour la determination de Fintensite, du gradient, et du profil des raies coronales visibles et infrarouges
Premiers resultats concernant les spectres infrarouges de la Couronne obtenus pendant Feclipse du 15 fevrier 1961
L'observation depuis le sol de la couronne d'emission: la raie 3388 A
Polarigraphic Observations of the Solar Corona at the Eclipse of October 12, 1958 in the South Pacific
Interferometry of the Solar Corona
Afternoon Session II
The Temperature and Density Variation in the Corona
Coronal Measurements
Flare Associated Phenomena; Generation and Storage of High Energy Particles in the Corona
Session III Larger Aspects of the Corona
Introductory Review Paper:
The Extended Solar Corona
Helium Emission in the Solar Corona
Etude des grands jets de la couronne solaire observes en lumiere blanche sans coronographe
Sur differents aspects du rayonnement des sursauts de type IV
Corpuscular Streams and the Solar Corona Above Active Regions
The Structure of the Solar Corona and the Corpuscular Streams
The Penetration of Local Magnetic Fields into the Solar Corona and the Generation of Geoeffective Corpuscular Streams
Afternoon Session III
Relation of Corona to Prominences; Ionization and Excitation of the Corona; Identification of Coronal Lines
Corpuscular Emission from the Corona, and the Identification of Radio and Visual Coronal Features
Summary of the Discussion on Type IV Radio Emission
Communicated Papers
A Possible Interpretation of the Observed Displacements of Coronal and Prominence Emission Lines
Measures of the Brightness and Color of the Solar Corona Studied at Six Eclipses
Magnetohydrostatic Models of the Solar Corona
The Sun's Magnetic Field and the Stability of Solar Markings
On the General Structure of the Solar Corona
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266381