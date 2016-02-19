The Soil Mites of the World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444988096, 9780444600882

The Soil Mites of the World

1st Edition

Vol. 3: Oribatid Mites of the Neotropical Region II

Authors: P. Balogh J. Balogh
eBook ISBN: 9780444600882
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th December 1989
Page Count: 334
Description

Distributed in the East European countries, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, People's Republic of Mongolia, Republic of Cuba and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by Kultura, Budapest, Hungary

This volume presents the second part of brief characterizations and identification keys for oribatid mites inhabiting the Neotropical Region, as well as a check-list and bibliography of all described species from this area.

This work is destined to become a basic handbook that will serve academic and applied science/taxonomists, field workers, ecologists, etc., for years to come. It will also aid the work of Latin American oribatologists. This volume is primarily intended for use by taxonomists in acarology, ecologists of neotropical soils and veterinary parasitologists.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Identification Keys. Identification Key to the Families of Pycnonotic Brachypylina. Zetorchestidae. Oppiidae. Suctobelbidae. Rhynchoribatidae. Eremellidae. Autognetidae. Machadobelbidae. Arceremaeidae. Thyrisomidae. Hydrozetidae. Selenoribatidae. Fortuyniidae. Cymbaereaeidae. Identification Key to the Families Poronotic Brachypilina. Licneremaeidae. Passalozetidae. Scutoverticidae. Mochlozetidae. Xylobatidae. Protoribatidae. Oribatulidae. Neotrichozetidae. Areozetidae. Drymobatidae. Haplozetidae. Nasobatidae. Scheloribatidae. Fenicheliidae. Oripodidae. Chaunoporctidae. Zetomotrichidae. Ceratozetidae. Limnozetidae. Mycobatidae. Pnenopelopidae. Oribatellidae. Achipteriidae. Tegoribatidae. Ceratokalummidae. Galumnidae. Galumnellidae. Epactozetidae. Parakalummidae. Systematic List of the Neotropical Taxa. References. Plates. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444600882

About the Author

P. Balogh

J. Balogh

