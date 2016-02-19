The Socio-Economic Impact of Microelectronics
1st Edition
This Book Is Based on an International Conference Held in Zandvoort, The Netherlands, Which Was Supported by The Netherlands Ministry of Science Policy
Description
The Socio-Economic Impact of Microelectronics contains papers presented at an international conference on socio-economic problems and potentialities of the application of micro-electronics held in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, in September 1979. Organized into eight sections, this book begins with the technological evaluation of microelectronics. Subsequent sections focus on the social economic and political consequences of the widespread use of microelectronics; opportunities and problems for socialist countries brought about by microelectronics technology; effects of microelectronics on developing countries; as well as problems connected with industrial relations and organization of work. The influence of the technology on political/economic, epistemological, ethical/moral, and esthetic values and a broad concept of informatics introducing the notions of living and non-living environments as well as of human, non-human, constructed, natural, and abstract systems are explained. The last section contains the conclusions of the chairman of the conference on the application of microelectronics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section 1: Introduction
The Conference on "Socio-economic Problems and Potentialities of the Application of Microelectronics at Work", Zandvoort, 19-22 September 1979
Section 2: Technological Evaluation
A Technological Introduction to Microelectronics
Technological Evaluation of the Opportunities of Semi-conductor Technology
Section 3: Social, Economic and Political Consequences
The Information Revolution
Microelectronics - A New Dimension of Technological Change and Automation
Frontiers of Science and Technology (Vision and Direction of the Future)
Section 4: Opportunities and Problems for Socialist Countries
Microelectronics and Society
Some Aspects of the Socio-economic Impact of Micro-electronic Application in Industry
The Preparation of the Working People for the Application of Microelectronics in the Industry of the GDR
Section 5: Consequences for Developing Countries
Microelectronics, Information Technology and its Effects on Developing Countries
Section 6: Industrial Relations and Organization of Work
The Impact of Computers on Office Work
The Diffusion of Microelectronics in Industrial Companies
Microelectronics within the Enterprise: The Approach of the Italian Trade Unions
Trade Unions and Technology: the Role of Technology Agreements
The Participative Design of New Technology: Four Design Tools to Assist the Design Process
Section 7: Philosophical Considerations
The Technological Imperative
Emergence of Informatics and the Changing Employment Structure
Section 8: Conclusions
The Application of Microelectronics: Some Social and Political Consequences
Appendix
Selected Bibliography on Microelectronics, Computing and Telecommunications - Social, Economic and Technical Aspects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146539