The Socio-Economic Impact of Microelectronics - 1st Edition

The Socio-Economic Impact of Microelectronics

1st Edition

This Book Is Based on an International Conference Held in Zandvoort, The Netherlands, Which Was Supported by The Netherlands Ministry of Science Policy

Editors: J. Berting S. C. Mills H. Wintersberger
eBook ISBN: 9781483146539
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 276
Description

The Socio-Economic Impact of Microelectronics contains papers presented at an international conference on socio-economic problems and potentialities of the application of micro-electronics held in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, in September 1979. Organized into eight sections, this book begins with the technological evaluation of microelectronics. Subsequent sections focus on the social economic and political consequences of the widespread use of microelectronics; opportunities and problems for socialist countries brought about by microelectronics technology; effects of microelectronics on developing countries; as well as problems connected with industrial relations and organization of work. The influence of the technology on political/economic, epistemological, ethical/moral, and esthetic values and a broad concept of informatics introducing the notions of living and non-living environments as well as of human, non-human, constructed, natural, and abstract systems are explained. The last section contains the conclusions of the chairman of the conference on the application of microelectronics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Section 1: Introduction

The Conference on "Socio-economic Problems and Potentialities of the Application of Microelectronics at Work", Zandvoort, 19-22 September 1979

Section 2: Technological Evaluation

A Technological Introduction to Microelectronics

Technological Evaluation of the Opportunities of Semi-conductor Technology

Section 3: Social, Economic and Political Consequences

The Information Revolution

Microelectronics - A New Dimension of Technological Change and Automation

Frontiers of Science and Technology (Vision and Direction of the Future)

Section 4: Opportunities and Problems for Socialist Countries

Microelectronics and Society

Some Aspects of the Socio-economic Impact of Micro-electronic Application in Industry

The Preparation of the Working People for the Application of Microelectronics in the Industry of the GDR

Section 5: Consequences for Developing Countries

Microelectronics, Information Technology and its Effects on Developing Countries

Section 6: Industrial Relations and Organization of Work

The Impact of Computers on Office Work

The Diffusion of Microelectronics in Industrial Companies

Microelectronics within the Enterprise: The Approach of the Italian Trade Unions

Trade Unions and Technology: the Role of Technology Agreements

The Participative Design of New Technology: Four Design Tools to Assist the Design Process

Section 7: Philosophical Considerations

The Technological Imperative

Emergence of Informatics and the Changing Employment Structure

Section 8: Conclusions

The Application of Microelectronics: Some Social and Political Consequences

Appendix

Selected Bibliography on Microelectronics, Computing and Telecommunications - Social, Economic and Technical Aspects


About the Editor

J. Berting

S. C. Mills

H. Wintersberger

