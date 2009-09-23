The Social Validity Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748973, 9780080954042

The Social Validity Manual

1st Edition

A Guide to Subjective Evaluation of Behavior Interventions

Authors: Stacy Carter
eBook ISBN: 9780080954042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748973
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd September 2009
Page Count: 312
Description

Applied Behavior Analysis is the science of applying experimentally derived principles of behavior to improve socially significant behavior. The research and application of ABA contributes to a wide range of practical areas, including AIDS prevention, education, gerontology, language acquisition and parenting, and ABA-based interventions have gained particular popularity in the last 20 years related to teaching students with autism spectrum disorders. Social Validity, a concept used in such behavioral intervention research, focuses on whether the goals of treatment, the intervention techniques used and the outcomes achieved are acceptable, relevant, and useful to the individual in treatment. Judgments are made (often via clinical trials) about the effects of the intervention based on statistical significance and magnitude of effect. Essentially, social validity alerts us as to whether or not the ABA-based intervention has had a palpable impact and actually helped people in ways that are evident in everyday life.

This clinical research volume offers a detailed evaluation of the extant findings on Social Validity, as well as discussion of newly emerging factors which reemphasize the need for well-developed methods of examining SV. Basic conceptualizations, measurement, research findings, applications, ethics, and future implications are discussed in full, and novel recommendations relating back to clinical treatment are provided. The volume will give readers a firm understanding of the general concept of SV, help them become familiar with the research methods and findings, and teach them how to establish and evaluate the Social Validity of individual interventions and treatment programs.

  • Consolidates literature broadly distributed across journals and book chapters into single source
  • Provides discussion of SV in greater depth and breadth than is found in other sources, which generally just focus on general conceptualization and broad research findings
  • Describes how concept of SV can be influential in numerous areas of clinical practice

Researchers investigating the clinical applications of applied behavioral analysis; advanced undergraduate/graduate students in clinical psychology programs taking applied behavioral analysis courses; clinical practitioners pursuing Behavior Analysis certification; school psychologists and social workers seeking to improve behavioral assessment skills

  1. Background of Social Validity
    2. Conceptualization of Social Validity
    3. Instruments for Evaluating Social Validity
    4. Research on Social Validity
    5. Enhancing Social Validity
    6. Ethics of Social Validity
    7. The Future of Social Validity

Stacy Carter

Stacy Carter is a Professor in the Special Education Program in the College of Education. Dr. Carter received his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology with an emphasis in School Psychology from Mississippi State University which was accredited by both the National Association for School Psychologists and the American Psychological Association. Dr. Carter is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and a Nationally Certified School Psychologist. Dr. Carter is also a licensed special education teacher and a licensed specialist in school psychology. Dr. Carter has over 20 years of experience working as a Behavior Analyst in developmental centers, psychiatric hospitals, community living situations, and school settings.

Assistant Professor, Department of Educational Psychology and Leadership, College of Education, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, USA

