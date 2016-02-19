The Social Structure of Right and Wrong - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121028008, 9781483260648

The Social Structure of Right and Wrong

1st Edition

Authors: Donald Black
eBook ISBN: 9781483260648
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th March 1993
Page Count: 242
Description

The Social Structure of Right and Wrong focuses on formulations that predict and explain the nature of social control throughout the world and across history.

The publication first offers information on social control as a dependent variable, crime as a social control, and compensation and the social structure of misfortune. Discussions focus on the theory of compensation, traditional self-help, concept of social control, varieties of normative behavior, models of social control, and quantity of normative variation. The text then elaborates on social control of the self and elementary forms of conflict management.

The manuscript takes a look at the theory of third party and on taking sides, including legal, latent, and slow partisanship, social gravitation, models of partisanship, settlement roles, partisanship in tribal societies, and typology of third parties. The text then examines the factors involved in making enemies, as well as social repulsion, moral evolution, and third-party and unilateral moralism.

The publication is a dependable source of data for sociologists and researchers interested in the social structure of right and wrong.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Acknowledgment

1 Social Control as a Dependent Variable

Beyond Law

The Concept of Social Control

Varieties of Normative Behavior

Form

Style

Quantity

The Quantity of Normative Variation

Models of Social Control

The Good, the True, and the Beautiful

2 Crime as Social Control

Traditional Self-Help

Modern Self-Help

Theoretical Considerations

Deterrence and Self-Help

The Processing of Self-Help

The Theory of Self-Help

Conclusion

3 Compensation and the Social Structure of Misfortune

Compensation as a Dependent Variable

Styles of Social Control

Dimensions of Compensation

The Theory of Compensation

Style and Societal Structure

Style and Case Structure

Liability and Case Structure

The Evolution of Compensation

The Devolution of Liability

Organizational Dependency

Conclusion

4 Social Control of the Self

The Deviant Self

The Case Against the Self

The Self-Application of Law

Conclusion

5 The Elementary Forms of Conflict Management

Self-Help

Vengeance

Discipline and Rebellion

Avoidance

Negotiation

Settlement

Toleration

Conclusion

6 Toward a Theory of the Third Party

A Typology of Third Parties

Support Roles

Informers

Advisers

Advocates

Allies

Surrogates

Opposition Roles

Settlement Roles

Friendly Peacemakers

Mediators

Arbitrators

Judges

Repressive Peacemakers

Marginal Roles

Negotiators

Healers

A Note on Legal Officials

Conclusion

7 Taking Sides

Social Gravitation

A Note on Status Effects

Partisanship in Tribal Societies

Models of Partisanship

Strong Partisanship

Weak Partisanship

Cold Nonpartisanship

Warm Nonpartisanship

Variations

Latent Partisanship

Slow Partisanship

Legal Partisanship

The Evolution of Partisanship

8 Making Enemies

Social Repulsion

Third-Party Moralism

Formalism

Decisiveness

Coerciveness

Punitiveness

Unilateral Moralism

Cold and Hard

Warm and Hard

Warm and Soft

Warm and Fluid

Cold and Fluid

Cold and Soft

Moral Evolution

Appendix: A Strategy of Pure Sociology

Social Space

Vertical Space

Horizontal Space

Symbolic Space

Corporate Space

Normative Space

A Note on Status

The Behavior of Social Life

The Behavior of Law

The Behavior of Medicine

The Behavior of Ideas

The Behavior of Art

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Donald Black

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Criminal Justice, Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

