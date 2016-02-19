The Social Structure of Right and Wrong
1st Edition
Description
The Social Structure of Right and Wrong focuses on formulations that predict and explain the nature of social control throughout the world and across history.
The publication first offers information on social control as a dependent variable, crime as a social control, and compensation and the social structure of misfortune. Discussions focus on the theory of compensation, traditional self-help, concept of social control, varieties of normative behavior, models of social control, and quantity of normative variation. The text then elaborates on social control of the self and elementary forms of conflict management.
The manuscript takes a look at the theory of third party and on taking sides, including legal, latent, and slow partisanship, social gravitation, models of partisanship, settlement roles, partisanship in tribal societies, and typology of third parties. The text then examines the factors involved in making enemies, as well as social repulsion, moral evolution, and third-party and unilateral moralism.
The publication is a dependable source of data for sociologists and researchers interested in the social structure of right and wrong.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgment
1 Social Control as a Dependent Variable
Beyond Law
The Concept of Social Control
Varieties of Normative Behavior
Form
Style
Quantity
The Quantity of Normative Variation
Models of Social Control
The Good, the True, and the Beautiful
2 Crime as Social Control
Traditional Self-Help
Modern Self-Help
Theoretical Considerations
Deterrence and Self-Help
The Processing of Self-Help
The Theory of Self-Help
Conclusion
3 Compensation and the Social Structure of Misfortune
Compensation as a Dependent Variable
Styles of Social Control
Dimensions of Compensation
The Theory of Compensation
Style and Societal Structure
Style and Case Structure
Liability and Case Structure
The Evolution of Compensation
The Devolution of Liability
Organizational Dependency
Conclusion
4 Social Control of the Self
The Deviant Self
The Case Against the Self
The Self-Application of Law
Conclusion
5 The Elementary Forms of Conflict Management
Self-Help
Vengeance
Discipline and Rebellion
Avoidance
Negotiation
Settlement
Toleration
Conclusion
6 Toward a Theory of the Third Party
A Typology of Third Parties
Support Roles
Informers
Advisers
Advocates
Allies
Surrogates
Opposition Roles
Settlement Roles
Friendly Peacemakers
Mediators
Arbitrators
Judges
Repressive Peacemakers
Marginal Roles
Negotiators
Healers
A Note on Legal Officials
Conclusion
7 Taking Sides
Social Gravitation
A Note on Status Effects
Partisanship in Tribal Societies
Models of Partisanship
Strong Partisanship
Weak Partisanship
Cold Nonpartisanship
Warm Nonpartisanship
Variations
Latent Partisanship
Slow Partisanship
Legal Partisanship
The Evolution of Partisanship
8 Making Enemies
Social Repulsion
Third-Party Moralism
Formalism
Decisiveness
Coerciveness
Punitiveness
Unilateral Moralism
Cold and Hard
Warm and Hard
Warm and Soft
Warm and Fluid
Cold and Fluid
Cold and Soft
Moral Evolution
Appendix: A Strategy of Pure Sociology
Social Space
Vertical Space
Horizontal Space
Symbolic Space
Corporate Space
Normative Space
A Note on Status
The Behavior of Social Life
The Behavior of Law
The Behavior of Medicine
The Behavior of Ideas
The Behavior of Art
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 16th March 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260648
About the Author
Donald Black
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Criminal Justice, Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.