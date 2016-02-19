The Social Self - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080172507, 9781483181585

The Social Self

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Robert C. Ziller
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483181585
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 226
Description

The Social Self is a multifaceted analysis of the self concept based on the social nature of the self. The emphasis is on self-esteem along with self-centrality, self-complexity, social interest, identification, power, marginality, openness, and majority identification. The book relies on an approach based upon non-verbal measures of the self concept and in which the individual is asked to locate himself in relation to a field of significant others, represented in a variety of geometric arrangements using symbols of the self and others.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with a description of some of the basic components of the self system including self-esteem, social interest, and marginality. The discussion moves toward more complex analyses including the alienation syndrome and the political personality involving two or more of the components of the social self. The next section focuses on the development of the self concept and examines such variables as socioeconomic background and the history of geographic mobility of the child. A theory of self-other orientation is also considered, along with a helical theory of personal change.

This monograph is intended for students of social psychology, personality, sociology, and education who are interested in the self concept, its measurement, and theoretical considerations.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part I Components of the Social Self

Chapter 1 Self-Esteem: A Social Approach

Theory

Measurement

Validation

Research

Overview

Chapter 2 Social Interest

Theory

Measurement

Research

Related Concepts

Summary

Chapter 3 The Marginal Man

Communication of Marginality

Validation

Overview

Part II Patterns of Self-Other Orientation

Chapter 4 The Alienation Syndrome: A Triadic Pattern of Self-Other Orientation

Self-Other Orientation and Alienation

Self-Other Orientation Tasks

Behavior Problem Children

Neuropsychiatric Patients and the Aging

The American Negro

Summary

Chapter 5 A Political Personality Syndrome

Self-Esteem and Responsiveness

Complexity of the Self Concept and Responsiveness

The Self-Esteem—Complexity Matrix (Integration-Differentiation)

Conclusion

Part III Development of Self-Other Concepts

Chapter 6 Consistency and Change of the Social Self

Sullivan's Interpersonal Approach

Sarbin's Cognitive Approach

Brim's Resocialization Orientation

Kuhn's "Who Am I?" Technique

Development of Self-Other Orientation

Summary

Chapter 7 The Ecology of the Social Self

Familial Correlates of the Self System

Locus of Reinforcement

Self-Other Orientations of Asian Indian Children

Self-Other Orientations of Kibbutz Children

Changing Group Membership

Geographic Mobility

Overview

Part IV Theories of Personal Change and Stability

Chapter 8 Toward a Theory of Self-Other Orientation

The Social Self

Self-Other Conflict

Overview

Self-Other Orientation

Chapter 9 A Helical Theory of Personal Change

A Helical Theory

Assumptions of the Personal Change System

Cognitive, Conative, and Affective Components

A Synthesis of Four Micro-Theories of Personal Change

Overview

New Directions

Appendix A Examples of Items from the Self-Other Orientation Tasks

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Author

Robert C. Ziller

About the Editor

Arnold P. Goldstein

Leonard Krasner

