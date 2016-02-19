The Social Self
The Social Self is a multifaceted analysis of the self concept based on the social nature of the self. The emphasis is on self-esteem along with self-centrality, self-complexity, social interest, identification, power, marginality, openness, and majority identification. The book relies on an approach based upon non-verbal measures of the self concept and in which the individual is asked to locate himself in relation to a field of significant others, represented in a variety of geometric arrangements using symbols of the self and others.
Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with a description of some of the basic components of the self system including self-esteem, social interest, and marginality. The discussion moves toward more complex analyses including the alienation syndrome and the political personality involving two or more of the components of the social self. The next section focuses on the development of the self concept and examines such variables as socioeconomic background and the history of geographic mobility of the child. A theory of self-other orientation is also considered, along with a helical theory of personal change.
This monograph is intended for students of social psychology, personality, sociology, and education who are interested in the self concept, its measurement, and theoretical considerations.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I Components of the Social Self
Chapter 1 Self-Esteem: A Social Approach
Theory
Measurement
Validation
Research
Overview
Chapter 2 Social Interest
Theory
Measurement
Research
Related Concepts
Summary
Chapter 3 The Marginal Man
Communication of Marginality
Validation
Overview
Part II Patterns of Self-Other Orientation
Chapter 4 The Alienation Syndrome: A Triadic Pattern of Self-Other Orientation
Self-Other Orientation and Alienation
Self-Other Orientation Tasks
Behavior Problem Children
Neuropsychiatric Patients and the Aging
The American Negro
Summary
Chapter 5 A Political Personality Syndrome
Self-Esteem and Responsiveness
Complexity of the Self Concept and Responsiveness
The Self-Esteem—Complexity Matrix (Integration-Differentiation)
Conclusion
Part III Development of Self-Other Concepts
Chapter 6 Consistency and Change of the Social Self
Sullivan's Interpersonal Approach
Sarbin's Cognitive Approach
Brim's Resocialization Orientation
Kuhn's "Who Am I?" Technique
Development of Self-Other Orientation
Summary
Chapter 7 The Ecology of the Social Self
Familial Correlates of the Self System
Locus of Reinforcement
Self-Other Orientations of Asian Indian Children
Self-Other Orientations of Kibbutz Children
Changing Group Membership
Geographic Mobility
Overview
Part IV Theories of Personal Change and Stability
Chapter 8 Toward a Theory of Self-Other Orientation
The Social Self
Self-Other Conflict
Overview
Self-Other Orientation
Chapter 9 A Helical Theory of Personal Change
A Helical Theory
Assumptions of the Personal Change System
Cognitive, Conative, and Affective Components
A Synthesis of Four Micro-Theories of Personal Change
Overview
New Directions
Appendix A Examples of Items from the Self-Other Orientation Tasks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
