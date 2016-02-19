The Social Psychology of Bargaining and Negotiation
1st Edition
Description
The Social Psychology of Bargaining and Negotiation focuses on the integrative survey of work done in social psychology on the processes of negotiation and bargaining.
The publication first takes a look at bargaining relationship, an overview of social psychological approaches to the study of bargaining, and the social components of bargaining structure. Discussions focus on the number of parties involved in the bargaining exchange, factors affecting bargaining effectiveness, structural and social psychological characteristics of bargaining relationships, and availability of third parties. The text then examines the issue components of bargaining structure and bargainers as individuals, including individual differences in personality and background, interpersonal orientation, issue incentive magnitude and reward structure, and intangible issues in bargaining. The book ponders on social influence and influence strategies and interdependence. Topics include motivational orientation, parameters of interdependence in bargaining, overall pattern of moves and countermoves, and appeals and demands.
The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the social psychology of bargaining and negotiation.
Table of Contents
Preface. Foreword. Introduction.
The Bargaining Relationship: Structural and Social Psychological Characteristics of Bargaining Relationships.
An Overview of Social Psychological Approaches to the Study of Bargaining: Some Major Bargaining Research Paradigms. Dependent Variables: Criteria of Bargaining Effectiveness. Independent Variables: Factors Affecting Bargaining Effectiveness.
Social Components of Bargaining Structure: The Presence of Audiences. The Availability of Third Parties. The Number of Parties Involved in the Bargaining Exchange.
Physical Components of Bargaining Structure: Location of the Bargaining: Site Neutrality and Openness. Physical Arrangements at the Site. The Availability and Use of Communication Channels. The Presence of Time Limits.
Issue Components of Bargaining Structure: An Illustrative Aside. Intangible Issues in Bargaining. Issue Incentive Magnitude and Reward Structure. The Number of Issues at Stake, Their Format, Presentation and Prominence.
Bargainers as Individuals: Interpersonal Orientation. Individual Differences in Background. Individual Differences in Personality.
Interdependence: The Parameters of Interdependence in Bargaining. Motivational Orientation (MO) Power. Interpersonal Orientation (IO). The Interaction of MO and Power. The Interaction of MO and IO The Interaction of Power and IO The Interaction of MO, Power, and IO
Social Influence and Influence Strategies: The Language of Opening Moves. The Overall Pattern of Moves and Countermoves. Accompanying Appeals and Demands: Promises and Threats.
Afterthoughts: Some Questions Suggestive of Future Research in Bargaining. Some General Recommendations. Each Chapter includes Concluding Comments. Bibliography. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 359
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th July 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289076
About the Author
Jeffrey Rubin
Affiliations and Expertise
Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Bert Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S.A.