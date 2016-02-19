The Social Psychology of Bargaining and Negotiation focuses on the integrative survey of work done in social psychology on the processes of negotiation and bargaining.

The publication first takes a look at bargaining relationship, an overview of social psychological approaches to the study of bargaining, and the social components of bargaining structure. Discussions focus on the number of parties involved in the bargaining exchange, factors affecting bargaining effectiveness, structural and social psychological characteristics of bargaining relationships, and availability of third parties. The text then examines the issue components of bargaining structure and bargainers as individuals, including individual differences in personality and background, interpersonal orientation, issue incentive magnitude and reward structure, and intangible issues in bargaining. The book ponders on social influence and influence strategies and interdependence. Topics include motivational orientation, parameters of interdependence in bargaining, overall pattern of moves and countermoves, and appeals and demands.

The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the social psychology of bargaining and negotiation.