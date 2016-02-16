The Social Development of the Intellect, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Authors' introduction. Foreword. The social significance of the study of intelligence. A social definition of cognition. The cooperative game and the coordination of interdependent actions. The benefits of sharing. Socio-cognitive conflict. The coordination of viewpoints. Conclusion. Bibliography. Index.
Description
The definition of intelligence has become the object of many controversies - particularly about its nature and the causes of its development - with essential social implications at stake. To get out of this deadlock, the authors of this book propose a social conception of intelligence and of its development: they consider intelligence as resulting from the inter-individual coordinations of actions and judgements. They experimentally study how groups of children elaborate new cognitive tools which their members, taken individually, did not possess at the start, and how these cognitive tools are subsequently used by the child alone.
Readership
Of interest to students in developmental and social psychology, educational psychology, sociology of education, and cross-cultural psychology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 16th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286105
Reviews
@qu:This interesting work represents a markedly different focus from the 'individualist' Piagetian approach and indicates how Genevan research is not stagnating. @source:Personality and Individual Differences, Volume 8, Number 2
About the Authors
W. Doise Author
G. Mugny Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Geneva, Switzerland
A. St. James Author
N. Emler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Dundee, UK