The Social Development of the Intellect - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080302157, 9781483286105

The Social Development of the Intellect, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Argyle
Authors: W. Doise G. Mugny A. St. James N. Emler D. Mackie
eBook ISBN: 9781483286105
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th February 2016
Table of Contents

Authors' introduction. Foreword. The social significance of the study of intelligence. A social definition of cognition. The cooperative game and the coordination of interdependent actions. The benefits of sharing. Socio-cognitive conflict. The coordination of viewpoints. Conclusion. Bibliography. Index.

Description

The definition of intelligence has become the object of many controversies - particularly about its nature and the causes of its development - with essential social implications at stake. To get out of this deadlock, the authors of this book propose a social conception of intelligence and of its development: they consider intelligence as resulting from the inter-individual coordinations of actions and judgements. They experimentally study how groups of children elaborate new cognitive tools which their members, taken individually, did not possess at the start, and how these cognitive tools are subsequently used by the child alone.

Readership

Of interest to students in developmental and social psychology, educational psychology, sociology of education, and cross-cultural psychology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286105

Reviews

@qu:This interesting work represents a markedly different focus from the 'individualist' Piagetian approach and indicates how Genevan research is not stagnating. @source:Personality and Individual Differences, Volume 8, Number 2

About the Editors

Michael Argyle Editor

About the Authors

W. Doise Author

G. Mugny Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Geneva, Switzerland

A. St. James Author

N. Emler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dundee, UK

D. Mackie Author

