The Social Costs of Solar Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263151, 9781483149660

The Social Costs of Solar Energy

1st Edition

A Study of Photovoltaic Energy Systems

Authors: Thomas L. Neff
eBook ISBN: 9781483149660
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 136
Description

The Social Costs of Solar Energy: A Study of Photovoltaic Energy Systems covers issues of implementing a solar energy power source. Comprised of eight chapters, this book tackles several topics that are relevant to the use of solar energy as an alternative power source. The opening chapter is an introduction, which provides a review about solar energy. The succeeding chapters then cover the implications of implementing such technology, including the methodology, occupational risks, public health risks, environmental impacts, economic, and logistics challenges. This book will be of great interest to any readers concerned with the environmental, economic, and social repercussion of using solar energy.

Table of Contents


Preface & Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

2. Methodological Issues

Social Cost Allocation

Incomparability and Social Values

Substitution and Energy Interdependencies

Indirect Social Costs

3. Potential Risk Centers in Photovoltaic Technologies

Silicon

Cell Fabrication and Array Assembly

Cadmium Sulfide

Gallium Arsenide

Utilization

4. Occupational Safety and Health Impacts

Occupational Safety

Health Impacts

Silicon

Cell Fabrication and Array Assembly

Cadmium

Gallium Arsenide

Installations

Occupational Health Standards and Regulatory Changes

5. Public Health Impacts

Nature and Sources of Direct Impacts

Comparability

Assessment of Public Health Impacts

Silicon: Materials and Emissions

Silicon: Population Exposures and Health Effects

Cadmium: Materials and Emissions

Cadmium: Population Exposures and Health Effects

Gallium Arsenide: Materials and Emissions

Gallium Arsenide: Population Exposures and Health Effects

Public Health Effects: Assessment Issues

Overview of Direct Public Health Effects

6. Environmental Impacts

Land Use

Thermal and Climatic Effects

Emissions

7. Indirect Impacts: Labor, Materials, and Energy

Labor

Materials

Energy

8. Summary and Conclusions

Appendix A: Modeling Public Exposures

Release and Transport Model

Silicon

Cadmium Sulfide

Gallium Arsenide

Index

About the Author


Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483149660

About the Author

Thomas L. Neff

Ratings and Reviews

