The Social Costs of Solar Energy: A Study of Photovoltaic Energy Systems covers issues of implementing a solar energy power source. Comprised of eight chapters, this book tackles several topics that are relevant to the use of solar energy as an alternative power source. The opening chapter is an introduction, which provides a review about solar energy. The succeeding chapters then cover the implications of implementing such technology, including the methodology, occupational risks, public health risks, environmental impacts, economic, and logistics challenges. This book will be of great interest to any readers concerned with the environmental, economic, and social repercussion of using solar energy.
Table of Contents
Preface & Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
2. Methodological Issues
Social Cost Allocation
Incomparability and Social Values
Substitution and Energy Interdependencies
Indirect Social Costs
3. Potential Risk Centers in Photovoltaic Technologies
Silicon
Cell Fabrication and Array Assembly
Cadmium Sulfide
Gallium Arsenide
Utilization
4. Occupational Safety and Health Impacts
Occupational Safety
Health Impacts
Silicon
Cell Fabrication and Array Assembly
Cadmium
Gallium Arsenide
Installations
Occupational Health Standards and Regulatory Changes
5. Public Health Impacts
Nature and Sources of Direct Impacts
Comparability
Assessment of Public Health Impacts
Silicon: Materials and Emissions
Silicon: Population Exposures and Health Effects
Cadmium: Materials and Emissions
Cadmium: Population Exposures and Health Effects
Gallium Arsenide: Materials and Emissions
Gallium Arsenide: Population Exposures and Health Effects
Public Health Effects: Assessment Issues
Overview of Direct Public Health Effects
6. Environmental Impacts
Land Use
Thermal and Climatic Effects
Emissions
7. Indirect Impacts: Labor, Materials, and Energy
Labor
Materials
Energy
8. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix A: Modeling Public Exposures
Release and Transport Model
Silicon
Cadmium Sulfide
Gallium Arsenide
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149660