The Social Cost of Small Families & Land Reform
1st Edition
A Case Study of the Wataita of Kenya
Description
A convincing argument against the widespread belief that rapid population growth is an obstacle to socio-economic development, while individual land ownership is a prerequisite. The author presents an in-depth study of traditional land tenure in Taita, Kenya, where the implementation of birth control programmes and the individualization of land tenure have failed to eradicate rural poverty and have brought about other sociopsychological problems. This book is of vital importance to development personnel to help them place the problem of population growth in its proper perspective.
Readership
Of interest to sociologists, demographers, development studies personnel, economists, and anthropologists.
Table of Contents
(partial) Foreword, D Parkin. Acknowledgements. Introduction. The Taita: The setting. Traditional society. Colonialism and its Legacy: The coming of colonialism and the settler economy. The underdevelopment of African agriculture. Swynnerton and traditional land tenure systems. Population Growth and Socio-Economic Changes: Population growth and demographic pressure in Taita: migration as a response. Average landholding and land distribution. Population as a labour resource. Food production, consumption, and cash expenditure. Formal education: the parental gamble and the growth of a land market. Family planning: the wish, the knowledge and the practice. Conclusion. Appendices. Bibliography. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st December 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286020
About the Author
G. C. Mkangi
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nairobi
D. Parkin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of London, UK
Reviews
@qu:Here is a penetrating, well-written sociological analysis of change in a small society of East Africa....For its empirical detail, its conceptual contribution, and its cross-cultural insights, this is a stimulating book for students of development. For college and university libraries. @source:Choice @qu:It would be of tremendous assistance if those concerned with population and population control programmes looked at this little book. For sociologists, it is compulsory reading. It carries interesting theoretical debate, sound research methodology and numerous illustrative tables and figures which together make it handy and useful. @source:?