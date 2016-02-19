The Social Cost of Small Families & Land Reform - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080289526, 9781483286020

The Social Cost of Small Families & Land Reform

1st Edition

A Case Study of the Wataita of Kenya

Authors: G. C. Mkangi D. Parkin
eBook ISBN: 9781483286020
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st December 1983
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A convincing argument against the widespread belief that rapid population growth is an obstacle to socio-economic development, while individual land ownership is a prerequisite. The author presents an in-depth study of traditional land tenure in Taita, Kenya, where the implementation of birth control programmes and the individualization of land tenure have failed to eradicate rural poverty and have brought about other sociopsychological problems. This book is of vital importance to development personnel to help them place the problem of population growth in its proper perspective.

Readership

Of interest to sociologists, demographers, development studies personnel, economists, and anthropologists.

Table of Contents

(partial) Foreword, D Parkin. Acknowledgements. Introduction. The Taita: The setting. Traditional society. Colonialism and its Legacy: The coming of colonialism and the settler economy. The underdevelopment of African agriculture. Swynnerton and traditional land tenure systems. Population Growth and Socio-Economic Changes: Population growth and demographic pressure in Taita: migration as a response. Average landholding and land distribution. Population as a labour resource. Food production, consumption, and cash expenditure. Formal education: the parental gamble and the growth of a land market. Family planning: the wish, the knowledge and the practice. Conclusion. Appendices. Bibliography. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286020

About the Author

G. C. Mkangi

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nairobi

D. Parkin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of London, UK

Reviews

@qu:Here is a penetrating, well-written sociological analysis of change in a small society of East Africa....For its empirical detail, its conceptual contribution, and its cross-cultural insights, this is a stimulating book for students of development. For college and university libraries. @source:Choice @qu:It would be of tremendous assistance if those concerned with population and population control programmes looked at this little book. For sociologists, it is compulsory reading. It carries interesting theoretical debate, sound research methodology and numerous illustrative tables and figures which together make it handy and useful. @source:?

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.