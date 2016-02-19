The Smith Conjecture, Volume 112
1st Edition
Series Editors: John Morgan Hyman Bass
eBook ISBN: 9780080874319
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 1984
Page Count: 240
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st May 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080874319
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
John Morgan Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, Columbia University, New York, New York
Hyman Bass Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, Columbia University, New York, New York
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.