The SMART Way
3rd Edition
An Introduction to Writing for Nurses
Description
The SMART Way is an introductory guide for nurses and nursing students who wish to improve their writing skills. It examines the essential elements of written communication using the unique SMART Approach to writing —Source, Message, Audience, Route, and Tone.
Following the latest APA style guidelines, The SMART Way illustrates the various forms of common written communication, such as e-mail, letters, memos, reports, résumés, briefs, articles, presentations, and research papers. The book also includes many useful sample documents and helpful, skill-testing exercises.
The Third Edition of The SMART Way has been expanded to include using the internet for research and referencing, plagiarism, using email for academic correspondence and submitting papers, and creating effective presentations. It also includes handy quick reference lists and free additional resources on a companion EVOLVE website.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2009
- Published:
- 30th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780779699988
About the Author
Glennis Zilm
Glennis Zilm
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance writer, editor, and consultant Honorary Professor, University of British Columbia, School of Nursing