The SMART Way - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780779699988

The SMART Way

3rd Edition

An Introduction to Writing for Nurses

Authors: Glennis Zilm
Paperback ISBN: 9780779699988
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 30th April 2008
Page Count: 224
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The SMART Way is an introductory guide for nurses and nursing students who wish to improve their writing skills. It examines the essential elements of written communication using the unique SMART Approach to writing —Source, Message, Audience, Route, and Tone.

Following the latest APA style guidelines, The SMART Way illustrates the various forms of common written communication, such as e-mail, letters, memos, reports, résumés, briefs, articles, presentations, and research papers. The book also includes many useful sample documents and helpful, skill-testing exercises.

The Third Edition of The SMART Way has been expanded to include using the internet for research and referencing, plagiarism, using email for academic correspondence and submitting papers, and creating effective presentations. It also includes handy quick reference lists and free additional resources on a companion EVOLVE website.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Canada 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Canada
Paperback ISBN:
9780779699988

About the Author

Glennis Zilm

Glennis Zilm

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance writer, editor, and consultant Honorary Professor, University of British Columbia, School of Nursing

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.