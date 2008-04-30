The SMART Way is an introductory guide for nurses and nursing students who wish to improve their writing skills. It examines the essential elements of written communication using the unique SMART Approach to writing —Source, Message, Audience, Route, and Tone.



Following the latest APA style guidelines, The SMART Way illustrates the various forms of common written communication, such as e-mail, letters, memos, reports, résumés, briefs, articles, presentations, and research papers. The book also includes many useful sample documents and helpful, skill-testing exercises.



The Third Edition of The SMART Way has been expanded to include using the internet for research and referencing, plagiarism, using email for academic correspondence and submitting papers, and creating effective presentations. It also includes handy quick reference lists and free additional resources on a companion EVOLVE website.