The Smart Card Report

1.1 Summary of Contents1.2 Methodology

Chapter 2 - Market Trends and Output 2003-2006

2.1 Market Shipments

2.2 Geographical Markets

2.2.1 Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

2.2.1.1 Western Europe

2.2.1.2 Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA)

2.2.2 The Americas

2.2.2.1 North America

2.2.2.2 Latin America

2.2.3 Asia Pacific

2.3 Market Segments

2.3.1 Financial Services, Retail and Loyalty

2.3.1.1 Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV)

2.3.1.2 U-commerce

2.3.1.3 E-purse

2.3.1.4 E-commerce

2.3.1.5 Loyalty

2.3.2 Telecoms

2.3.2.1 Public Telephones

2.3.3 Pay TV

2.3.4 Transport

2.3.5 Government/Heathcare

2.3.5.1 Welfare

2.3.5.2 Healthcare

2.3.6 Other Markets



2.4 Technology Trends

2.4.1 Security Technology (IT) Security

2.4.2 Smart Card Terminals



2.5 Industry Structure

2.5.1 Semiconductor Manufacturers

2.5.2 Smart Card Manufacturers

2.5.3 Terminal Manufacturers

2.6 Future Directions

Chapter 3 - Standards, Specifications and Industry Groups

3.1 International Organization for Standarization (ISO)

3.2 Comite Europeen de Normalisation (CEN)

3.3 Industry Groups and Specifications

3.3.1 Multi-application Technology

3.3.1.1 GlobalPlatform

3.3.1.2 Small Terminal Interoperability Platform (STIP)

3.3.1.3 MULTOS

3.3.1.4 Java Card Forum

3.3.2 Java Card

3.3.3 Personal Computer/Smart Card (PC/SC)

3.3.4 FINREAD

3.4 Financial Services

3.4.1 Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) Specification

3.4.2 Common Electronic Purse Specifications (CEPS)

3.4.3 European Committee for Banking Standards (ECBS)

3.5 Telecoms Sector

3.5.1 SIM Toolkit

3.5.2 SIMalliance

3.5.2.1 SIMalliance Toolbox

3.5.3 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Smart Card Consortium

3.5.4 European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETS)

3.5.5 GSM Association

3.5.6 Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) and the Open Mobile Alliance

3.5.7 Third Generation Partnership Project 2 (3GPP2)

3.5.8 Mobile Payment Forum

3.5.9 Mobile electronic Transactions (MeT) Ltd

3.5.10 Mobey Forum

3.5.11 Radicchio

3.5.12 Mobile Payment Services Association

3.5.13 Wi-Fi Alliance

3.6 Travel

3.6.1 International Air Transport Association (IATA)

3.6.2 Integrated Transport Smartcard Organisation (ITSO)

3.6.3 Transport Card Forum (TCF)

3.6.4 TRIANGLE Project

3.7 e-Europe Smart Card (eESC)

3.8 eEpoch

3.9 Open Smart Card Infrastructure for Europe (OSCIE)

3.10 Government Smart Card Interoperability Specification (GSC-IS)

3.11 Libert Alliance

3.12 The Future for Standards, Specifications and Industry Bodies

Chapter 4 - Security, Privacy and Risk Management

4.1 Risk Management

4.2 Online versus Offline

4.3 Security Functions During Card Use

4.3.1 Authentication

4.3.2 Encryption/Decryption

4.3.3 Verification

4.3.4 Establishing Trust

4.4 Smart Cards Attacks

4.4.1 Countermeasures

4.4.2 Hardware Countermeasures

4.4.3 Software Countermeasures

4.5 Cryptography and Application Overall Security

4.5.1 Algorithms

4.6 Evaluating Security

4.6.1 Information Technology Security Evaluation Criteria (ITSEC)

4.6.2 The Common Criteria

4.6.3 Protection Profiles and Security Targets

4.6.4 The Role of Security Evaluations for Smart Cards

4.7 Smart Card Industry Initiatives

4.7.1 Smart Card Security User's Group

4.8 Biometrics

4.8.1 Creation of a Biometric Template on a Smart Card

4.8.2 Memory Requirements of a Smart Card Holding a Biometric Template

4.8.3 Biometric Verification

4.8.4 The Matching Process

4.8.5 Choosing a Biometric

4.8.6 Biometrics and Privacy

4.8.7 Examples of Systems Using Biometrics and Smart Cards

4.8.8 Biometric Standards and Interoperability

4.9 Smart Cards and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

4.9.1 Certificates

4.10 Promoting Privacy of Information through the Smart Card

4.10.1 Addressing Privacy Concerns

4.10.2 Trust between Card and Terminal

4.10.3 Access Rights

4.10.4 Control of Personal Data

4.11 The Future

Chaper 5 - Market Segments

5.1 Financial Services, Retail and Loyalty Segment

5.1.1 Fraud

5.1.2 Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) Specificatin

5.1.2.1 Western Europe

5.1.2.2 Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA)

5.1.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.2.4 North America

5.1.2.5 Latin America

5.2 E-purse

5.2.1 Common Electronic Purse Specifications (CEPS)

5.2.2 Visa Cash

5.2.3 Ducato Project

5.2.4 Columbus Project

5.2.5 Terminal Architecture for PSAM Application (TAPA)

5.2.6 Joint Specifications for Common Electronic Purse Cards

5.2.7 Proton

5.2.8 Mondex

5.2.9 Moneo

5.2.10 GeldKarte

5.2.11 Contactless E-purses

5.3 E-commerce

5.3.1 Digital Signature

5.3.2 Examples of E-commerce Schemes using Smart Cards

5.4 Contactless Technology for Retail and Banking Transactions

5.5 Loyalty

5.5.1 Loyalty and Consumer Spending

5.5.2 Affinity and Co-branding

5.5.3 Evolving Loyalty Programmes

5.5.4 MasterCard and Loyalty

5.5.5 Visa and Loyalty

5.5.6 Profiles of Three Major Smart Card Loyalty Schemes

5.6 Telecoms Segment

5.6.1 Smart Cards and Public Phones

5.6.2 Mobile Communications

5.6.3 Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)

5.6.4 General Packet Radio Service (GPRS)

5.6.5 Enhanced Data Rates for GSM Evolution (EDGE)

5.6.6 Third-Generation GSM (3GSM)

5.6.7 Wireless Technologies

5.6.8 Non-GSM Networks

5.6.9 The Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card

5.6.10 SIM Toolkit (STK)

5.6.11 Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) and the Open Mobile Alliance

5.6.12 Universal Subscriber Identity Module ((U)SIM)

5.6.13 Time To Market

5.6.14 Java Technology

5.6.15 Mobile Applications

5.6.16 Messaging

5.6.17 Roaming

5.6.18 M-commerce and M-banking

5.6.18.1 Interoperability and M-commerce

5.6.18.2 M-commerce and Security

5.6.19 SIMagine Competition

5.6.20 SIM Card Requirements

5.6.20.1 Europe

5.6.20.2 Asia Pacific

5.6.20.3 Africa, Middle East and South America

5.6.20.4 USA

5.7 Pay TV Segment

5.7.1 Content Protection

5.7.2 SmartRight

5.7.3 The European Association for Protecting Against Piracy (AEPOC)

5.7.4 Pay TV Fraud

5.7.5 System Upgrades

5.7.6 Home Networking

5.7.7 Personal Video Recording (PVR) Devices

5.7.8 Pay TV Business Models

5.7.9 Pay TV in Hotels

5.7.10 Pay TV in Europe

5.7.11 European Cross-border Viewing

5.7.12 Pay TV in the US

5.7.13 Pay TV in Asia

5.8 Transport Segment

5.8.1 Mass Transit

5.8.1.1 Contactless Cards

5.8.1.2 Travel Patterns

5.8.1.3 Reducing Losses Associated with Travel Fraud

5.8.1.4 Paper-based Tickets

5.8.1.5 New Form Factors

5.8.1.6 Multi-application Cards

5.8.1.7 Mifare

5.8.1.8 Other Contactless Approaches

5.8.1.9 Application Level Standards

5.8.1.10 Transport Initiatives

5.8.2 Smart Cards in Trucks and Buses

5.8.3 Car Theft Deterrence

5.8.4 Car Parking

5.8.5 Smart Cards and Road Tolls

5.9 Government Segment

5.9.1 Government Use of Smart Cards and Biometrics

5.9.2 European Initiatives

5.9.2.1 SmartCities Project

5.9.3 Passports and Travel Documents

5.9.4 E-government

5.9.4.1 Identification (ID) and Entitlement Cards

5.9.4.2 Driver's Licence

5.9.4.3 Smart Cards as an Aid to Social Inclusion

5.9.4.4 Local Government and Education Use of Smart Cards

5.9.4.5 Use of Smart Cards for Internal Government Functions

5.10 Healthcare

5.10.1 Smart Cards and the Modernisation of Healthcare

5.10.2 NETC@RDS

5.10.3 Trailblazer 11

5.10.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.10.5 Smart Cards and Medical Practitioners

5.10.6 Access to Confidential Information

5.10.7 Healthcare Environments

5.11 Information Technology (IT) Security

5.12 Other Use of Smart Cards

5.13 Provision of Utilities Services

5.14 Overview of Market Segments

Chapter 6 - Company Profiles

6.1 Chip Manufacturers

6.1.1 Atmel Corp

6.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.3 NEC Electronics Corp

6.1.4 Philips Semiconductors NV

6.1.5 Renesas Technology Corp

6.1.6 STMicroelectronics NV

6.2 Smart Card Producers

6.2.1 ASK

6.2.2 Axalto

6.2.3 Cubic Corp

6.2.4 Gemplus International SA

6.2.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

6.2.6 ID Data Systems Plc

6.2.7 Incard Srl

6.2.8 Keycorp Ltd

6.2.9 M.MAR Group

6.2.10 Oberthur Card Systems

6.2.11 Orga Kartensysteme GmbH

6.2.12 Setec Group

6.3 Terminal Manufacturers

6.3.1 Ascom Group

6.3.2 Banksys SA/NV

6.3.3 Hypercom Corp

6.3.4 Ingenico

6.3.5 Omron Electronic Components Europe BV

6.3.6 Thales and Thales e-Transactions

6.3.7 Thyron Systems Ltd

6.3.8 VeriFone Inc

6.3.9 Xiring

6.4 Software and Systems Manufacturers

6.4.1 ActivCard Corp

6.4.2 Bell ID BV

6.4.3 Cards etc

6.4.4 ERG Group

6.4.5 IBM

6.5 Smart Card Associations

6.5.1 Eurosmart

6.5.2 Smart Card Alliance

Chapter 7 - Address Book

7.1 Alphabetical Listing of Organizations

7.2 Breakdown of Organizations by Type

7.2.1 Industry Groups/Standardization Bodies

7.2.2 Card Personalization

7.2.3 Card Processing Services

7.2.4 Customers

7.2.5 Debit/Credit Brands

7.2.6 Manufactureres/Suppliers of Smart Card Components

7.2.7 Semiconductor Manufacturers

7.2.8 Smart Card Distributors/Resellers

7.2.9 Smart Card Equipment Manufacturers

7.2.10 Smart Card Manufacturers/Suppliers

7.2.11 Smart Cards and Terminals Testing

7.2.12 Software and Systems Manufacturers/Suppliers

7.2.13 Systems Integrators

7.2.14 Terminal Manufacturers and Suppliers

Appendices

Appendix 1 Smart Card Technology

Appendix 2 Glossary of Terms

Appendix 3 Definitions of Market Segments

Acknowledgements