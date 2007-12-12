The Smallest Biomolecules: Diatomics and their Interactions with Heme Proteins
1st Edition
Description
This is not a book on NO biology, nor about hemoglobin, nor about heme-based sensors per se. Of course, it covers all these topics and more, but above all, it aims at providing a truly multidisciplinary perspective of heme-diatomic interactions. The overarching goal is to build bridges among disciplines, to bring about a meeting of minds.
The contributors to this book hail from diverse university departments and disciplines – chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, zoology, physics, medicine and surgery, bringing with them very different views of heme-diatomic interactions. The hope is that the juxtaposition of this diversity will lead to increased exchanges of ideas, approaches, and techniques across traditional disciplinary boundaries.
The authors represent a veritable Who’s Who of heme protein research and include John Olson, Tom Spiro, Walter Zumft, F. Ann Walker, Teizo Kitagawa, W. Robert Scheidt, Pat Farmer, Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzalez, and many other equally distinguished scientists.
Key Features
- Extremely distinguished list of authors
- Multidisciplinary character – equally suitable for chemists and biochemists
- Covers the hottest topics in heme protein research: sensors, NO biology, new roles of hemoglobin, etc.
Readership
Libraries, Professors and group leaders, Students, postdocs
Table of Contents
Introductory overviews
Chapter 1. Mammalian myoglobin as a model for ligand understanding affinities and discrimination in heme proteins
John S. Olson and Abhik Ghosh
Chapter 2. A surfeit of biological heme-based sensors
Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzales and Gonzalo Gonzales
Chapter 3. NO and NOx interactions with hemes
Peter C. Ford, Susmita Bandyopadhyay, Mark D. Lim, Ivan M. Lorkovic
Electronic structure and spectroscopy
Chapter 4. CO, NO, and O2 as vbrational probes of heme protein active sites
Thomas G. Spiro, Mohammed Ibrahim and Ingar Wasbotten
Chapter 5. Nuclear resonance vibrational spectroscopy
W. Robert Scheidt and Tim Sage
Chapter 6. EPR and low-temperature MCD spectroscopy of ferrous heme nitrosyls
Nicolai Lehnert
Aspects of hemoglobins (except heme-NOx interactions)
Chapter 7. Protoglobin and globin-coupled sensors
Maqsudul Alam, Tracey Allen Keawe Freitas, Jennifer Saito, Xuehua(Ivy) Wan and Shaobin Hou
Chapter 8. Neuroglobin and cytoglobin
Thorsten Burmester and Tom Hankeln
Chapter 9. Extreme pH sensitivity in the binding of oxygen to some fish hemoglobins: the Root effect
Tom Brittain
Chapter 10. Microbial hemoglobins: Structure, function and folding
Tsuyoshi Egawa, Changyuan Lu, Dipanwita Batabyal, Masahiro Mukai and
Syun-Ru Yeh
Heme-NOx interactions
Chapter 11. The reaction between nitrite and hemoglobin: The role of nitrite in hemoglobin-mediated hypoxic vasodilation
Daniel B. Kim-Shapiro, Mark T. Gladwin, Rakesh P. Patel and Neil Hogg
Chapter 12. Nitric oxide dioxygenase: An ancient enzymic function of hemoglobin
Paul R. Gardner and Anne M. Gardner
Chapter 13. Respiratory nitric oxide reductases, NorB and NorZ, of the hemeƒ{copper oxidase type
Walter G. Zumft
Chapter 14. Nitric oxide reductase (P450nor) from Fusarium oxysporum
Andreas Daiber, Hirofumi Shoun and Volker Ullrich
Chapter 15. Nitric oxide interaction with insect nitrophorins and possibilities for the Electron configuration of the {FeNO}6 complex
F. Ann Walker
Chapter 16. Bioinorganic chemistry of the HNO lgand
Filip Sulc and Patrick J. Farmer
Selected enzymes and sensors
Chapter 17. Protein-ligand interactions in mammalian nitric oxide synthase
Denis L. Rousseau, David Li, Eric Y. Hayden, Haiteng Deng and Syun-Ru Yeh
Chapter 18. CooA, a paradigm for gas-sensing regulatory proteins
Gary P. Roberts, Robert L. Kerby, Hwan Youn and Mary Conrad
Chapter 19. Soluble guanylate cyclase and its evolutionary relatives
Eduardo Henrique Silva Sousa, Gonzalo Gonzalez and Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzalez
Chapter 20. Resonance Raman studies of the activation mechanism of soluble guanylate cyclase
Biswajit Pal and Teizo Kitagawa
Chapter 21. Insights into heme-based O2 sensing from structure-function relationships in the FixL proteins
Kenton R. Rodgers, Graeme R. A. Wyllie and Gudrun S Lukat-Rodgers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 12th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556321
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528391
About the Editor
Abhik Ghosh
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Tromso, Norway