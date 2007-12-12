The Smallest Biomolecules: Diatomics and their Interactions with Heme Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528391, 9780080556321

The Smallest Biomolecules: Diatomics and their Interactions with Heme Proteins

1st Edition

Editors: Abhik Ghosh
eBook ISBN: 9780080556321
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528391
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th December 2007
Page Count: 614
Description

This is not a book on NO biology, nor about hemoglobin, nor about heme-based sensors per se. Of course, it covers all these topics and more, but above all, it aims at providing a truly multidisciplinary perspective of heme-diatomic interactions. The overarching goal is to build bridges among disciplines, to bring about a meeting of minds.

The contributors to this book hail from diverse university departments and disciplines – chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, zoology, physics, medicine and surgery, bringing with them very different views of heme-diatomic interactions. The hope is that the juxtaposition of this diversity will lead to increased exchanges of ideas, approaches, and techniques across traditional disciplinary boundaries.

The authors represent a veritable Who’s Who of heme protein research and include John Olson, Tom Spiro, Walter Zumft, F. Ann Walker, Teizo Kitagawa, W. Robert Scheidt, Pat Farmer, Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzalez, and many other equally distinguished scientists.

Key Features

  • Extremely distinguished list of authors
  • Multidisciplinary character – equally suitable for chemists and biochemists
  • Covers the hottest topics in heme protein research: sensors, NO biology, new roles of hemoglobin, etc.

Readership

Libraries, Professors and group leaders, Students, postdocs

Table of Contents

Introductory overviews
Chapter 1. Mammalian myoglobin as a model for ligand understanding affinities and discrimination in heme proteins
John S. Olson and Abhik Ghosh

Chapter 2. A surfeit of biological heme-based sensors
Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzales and Gonzalo Gonzales

Chapter 3. NO and NOx interactions with hemes
Peter C. Ford, Susmita Bandyopadhyay, Mark D. Lim, Ivan M. Lorkovic

Electronic structure and spectroscopy
Chapter 4. CO, NO, and O2 as vbrational probes of heme protein active sites
Thomas G. Spiro, Mohammed Ibrahim and Ingar Wasbotten

Chapter 5. Nuclear resonance vibrational spectroscopy
W. Robert Scheidt and Tim Sage

Chapter 6. EPR and low-temperature MCD spectroscopy of ferrous heme nitrosyls
Nicolai Lehnert

Aspects of hemoglobins (except heme-NOx interactions)
Chapter 7. Protoglobin and globin-coupled sensors
Maqsudul Alam, Tracey Allen Keawe Freitas, Jennifer Saito, Xuehua(Ivy) Wan and Shaobin Hou

Chapter 8. Neuroglobin and cytoglobin
Thorsten Burmester and Tom Hankeln

Chapter 9. Extreme pH sensitivity in the binding of oxygen to some fish hemoglobins: the Root effect
Tom Brittain

Chapter 10. Microbial hemoglobins: Structure, function and folding
Tsuyoshi Egawa, Changyuan Lu, Dipanwita Batabyal, Masahiro Mukai and
Syun-Ru Yeh

Heme-NOx interactions
Chapter 11. The reaction between nitrite and hemoglobin: The role of nitrite in hemoglobin-mediated hypoxic vasodilation
Daniel B. Kim-Shapiro, Mark T. Gladwin, Rakesh P. Patel and Neil Hogg

Chapter 12. Nitric oxide dioxygenase: An ancient enzymic function of hemoglobin
Paul R. Gardner and Anne M. Gardner

Chapter 13. Respiratory nitric oxide reductases, NorB and NorZ, of the hemeƒ{copper oxidase type
Walter G. Zumft

Chapter 14. Nitric oxide reductase (P450nor) from Fusarium oxysporum
Andreas Daiber, Hirofumi Shoun and Volker Ullrich

Chapter 15. Nitric oxide interaction with insect nitrophorins and possibilities for the Electron configuration of the {FeNO}6 complex
F. Ann Walker

Chapter 16. Bioinorganic chemistry of the HNO lgand
Filip Sulc and Patrick J. Farmer

Selected enzymes and sensors
Chapter 17. Protein-ligand interactions in mammalian nitric oxide synthase
Denis L. Rousseau, David Li, Eric Y. Hayden, Haiteng Deng and Syun-Ru Yeh

Chapter 18. CooA, a paradigm for gas-sensing regulatory proteins
Gary P. Roberts, Robert L. Kerby, Hwan Youn and Mary Conrad

Chapter 19. Soluble guanylate cyclase and its evolutionary relatives
Eduardo Henrique Silva Sousa, Gonzalo Gonzalez and Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzalez

Chapter 20. Resonance Raman studies of the activation mechanism of soluble guanylate cyclase
Biswajit Pal and Teizo Kitagawa

Chapter 21. Insights into heme-based O2 sensing from structure-function relationships in the FixL proteins
Kenton R. Rodgers, Graeme R. A. Wyllie and Gudrun S Lukat-Rodgers

About the Editor

Abhik Ghosh

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Tromso, Norway

