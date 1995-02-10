The Small Business Computer Guide
1st Edition
Description
Anyone who needs information about computer systems for small or home businesses will find The Small Business Computer Guide to be an invaluable, thorough review of all aspects of computer systems and technology suited to small businesses.
In clear, easy-to-understand language, The Small Business Computer Guide explains hardware components, software, and telecommunications, with an emphasis on productivity, efficiency, and how systems and components can be configured to best serve an individual business' needs. Consideration is given to budgetary restraints, and Joseph S Beckman offers numerous tips and suggestions on how to put together the right system. Joseph S Beckman is a lawyer in private practice and has spent many years using coputers in his legal work. He lives in Plantation, Florida.
Table of Contents
Energizing your business; Making practical choices; The computer components; Of mice and trackballs; Video monitors; Printers; Networks for the small business; Your software needs; Word processing software; Spreadsheet software; Database software; Accounting and finance software; Schedulers and information managers; Utilities and disk management software; Portable computers and accessories; Modems, faxes, and tele-computing; Computer on-line services; Mail order, discount and computer superstores; Computerizing your service business; Computers for home business; Practical tips and tricks.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1995
- Published:
- 10th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296081