Anyone who needs information about computer systems for small or home businesses will find The Small Business Computer Guide to be an invaluable, thorough review of all aspects of computer systems and technology suited to small businesses.

In clear, easy-to-understand language, The Small Business Computer Guide explains hardware components, software, and telecommunications, with an emphasis on productivity, efficiency, and how systems and components can be configured to best serve an individual business' needs. Consideration is given to budgetary restraints, and Joseph S Beckman offers numerous tips and suggestions on how to put together the right system. Joseph S Beckman is a lawyer in private practice and has spent many years using coputers in his legal work. He lives in Plantation, Florida.