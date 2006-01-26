The Skin in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
THE SKIN AND THE IMMUNE SYSTEM The skin as an immunologic organ T cells and dendritic cells in immuno-mediated skin pathology The skin cytokine-chemokine network Autoantibodies and skin involvement in systemic autoimmune diseases. Outcome measure in autoimmune skin diseases. Capillaroscopy: which is its role in the diagnosis of connective tissue diseases?
SKIN INVOLVEMENT IN SYSTEMIC AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES Photosensitivity in rheumatic diseases. LE-specific and LE-non specific skin manifestations in SLE Subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus Differential diagnosis of LE-specific skin lesions Skin alterations in antiphospholipid syndrome Systemic sclerosis Dermatitis in dermatopolymiositis Mucocutaneous manifestations of Sjogren’s syndrome Rheumatoid arthritis and the skin Rcurrent oral aphtosis and skin manifestations in Bechet’s disease
SKIN MANIFESTATIONS IN VASCULITIDIS Leukocytoclastic and urticarial vasculitis Henoch-Schoenlein purpura Essential Mixed Cryoglobulinemia Granulomatous vasculitis Kawasaki
NEW INSIGHT IN THE TREATMENT OF SKIN MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES Skin targets for new biological agents in systemic autoimmune diseases New trends in systemic immunosuppressive treatment
Description
This book represents the state-of-the-art in the field of skin and autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It covers systematically a growing and multifaceted topic which is of great importance in the clinical practice. It also serves as a sharp educational tool as each chapter provides summaries and specific highlights to key references cited into the text. The pathophysiological link between skin involvement and autoimmunity has been explained in detail, as well as diagnostic and therapeutic aspects. This book yields an impressive body of well ordered information which summarizes the experience of a selected panel of distinguished physicians and scientists actively involved in the field of skin immunology and systemic autoimmunity.
Key Features
- Written by a respected panel of distinguished physician-scientists actively involved in the field of skin immunology and systemic autoimmunity
- Box summaries at the end of each chapter highlight important topics
- Up-to-date basic knowledge as well as modern approach to diagnosis and therapy
Readership
Dermatologists, rheumatologists, internal medicine specialists, immunologists, medical/scientific management and pharmaceutical Companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 26th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521583
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461922
About the Authors
Piercarlo Sarzi-Puttini Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Rheumatology Unit, L Sacco University, Milan, Italy
About the Editors
Piercarlo Sarzi-Puttini Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rheumatology Unit, L Sacco University, Milan, Italy
Andrea Doria Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Rheumatology, University of Padova, Italy
Annegret Kuhn Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Dermatology, University of Duesseldorf, Germany
Giampietro Girolomoni Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical and Surgical Sciences, Section of Dermatology, University of Verona, Italy
About the Series Editors
Ronald Asherson Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Killarney, Johannesburg, South Africa