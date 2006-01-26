The Skin in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 5

THE SKIN AND THE IMMUNE SYSTEM The skin as an immunologic organ T cells and dendritic cells in immuno-mediated skin pathology The skin cytokine-chemokine network Autoantibodies and skin involvement in systemic autoimmune diseases. Outcome measure in autoimmune skin diseases. Capillaroscopy: which is its role in the diagnosis of connective tissue diseases?

SKIN INVOLVEMENT IN SYSTEMIC AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES Photosensitivity in rheumatic diseases. LE-specific and LE-non specific skin manifestations in SLE Subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus Differential diagnosis of LE-specific skin lesions Skin alterations in antiphospholipid syndrome Systemic sclerosis Dermatitis in dermatopolymiositis Mucocutaneous manifestations of Sjogren’s syndrome Rheumatoid arthritis and the skin Rcurrent oral aphtosis and skin manifestations in Bechet’s disease

SKIN MANIFESTATIONS IN VASCULITIDIS Leukocytoclastic and urticarial vasculitis Henoch-Schoenlein purpura Essential Mixed Cryoglobulinemia Granulomatous vasculitis Kawasaki

NEW INSIGHT IN THE TREATMENT OF SKIN MANIFESTATIONS OF SYSTEMIC AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES Skin targets for new biological agents in systemic autoimmune diseases New trends in systemic immunosuppressive treatment