The Singing Class - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080120065, 9781483279787

The Singing Class

1st Edition

Authors: Herbert Wiseman
Editors: K. A. Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781483279787
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 158
Description

The Singing Class focuses on the problems and responsibilities of choralism and collective voice-training.

The book first elaborates on the nature of child voice, change of voice among girls and boys, and the points of good singing. The text also underscores the importance of accuracy, words, rhythm, and phrasing in good singing. The manuscript underscores the value and responsibilities of conducting, importance of repertoire, and reading music. It also highlights the proper way of listening to music, value of modern aids to music, qualities and qualification of music teachers, and training of teachers on school music.

The text is a dependable reference for music teachers and researchers interested in school music.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

Foreword

1. The Nature of the Child Voice

2. The Changing Voice

3. The Points of Good Singing—Accuracy

4. The Points of Good Singing—Words

5. The Points of Good Singing—Rhythm and Phrasing

6. Conducting

7. Repertoire

8. On Reading Music

9. On Listening to Music

10. On Modern Aids

11. On Teachers—Their Qualities and Qualifications

Appendix On Training Teachers of School Music

Index

Details

No. of pages:
158
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279787

