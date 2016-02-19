The Singing Class
1st Edition
Description
The Singing Class focuses on the problems and responsibilities of choralism and collective voice-training.
The book first elaborates on the nature of child voice, change of voice among girls and boys, and the points of good singing. The text also underscores the importance of accuracy, words, rhythm, and phrasing in good singing. The manuscript underscores the value and responsibilities of conducting, importance of repertoire, and reading music. It also highlights the proper way of listening to music, value of modern aids to music, qualities and qualification of music teachers, and training of teachers on school music.
The text is a dependable reference for music teachers and researchers interested in school music.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Foreword
1. The Nature of the Child Voice
2. The Changing Voice
3. The Points of Good Singing—Accuracy
4. The Points of Good Singing—Words
5. The Points of Good Singing—Rhythm and Phrasing
6. Conducting
7. Repertoire
8. On Reading Music
9. On Listening to Music
10. On Modern Aids
11. On Teachers—Their Qualities and Qualifications
Appendix On Training Teachers of School Music
Index
