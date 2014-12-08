Get two weeks of job experience under your belt with The Simulated Administrative Medical Office: Externship Practice for Medical Assisting! This simulated practicum walks you through ten days on the job as an administrative medical assistant working in the front office of a medical practice. Clear, step-by-step instructions show you how to complete tasks — such as patient scheduling, billing, and insurance — using SimChart for the Medical Office. The guide also reinforces points of professionalism to ensure you’ll be well prepared to succeed in your actual externships and future AMA career!

* This product ISBN does NOT include a SimChart for the Medical Office access code. To purchase the text + SimChart package, please use ISBN 9780323374712.