The Shoulder in Sport

Description

The book is divided into 5 sections: the first and second sections provide introductory topics, such as anatomical variances of the articulations and soft tissues, the biomechanics of the shoulder, diagnostic imaging, specialist and functional examinations. The third section is dedicated to the description of surgical solutions in acute articular, muscle and tendinous pathologies. Rehabilitation and prevention are described in the fourth section, where the authors present exercises of post-surgical rehabilitation, techniques of mobilizing in manual therapy and load multidimensional model. The last two chapters in this section are dedicated to prevention, especially of chronic pathologies, using intervention influencing programmes, methodology of training and how to rectify incorrectly performed movements. The last section is dedicated to the use of electromyography of the surface. This method is used to register muscular activity during training; the description contains practical information and a great number of references of clinical interest.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Functional anatomy and recent biomechanical discoveries

1. Anatomical variants of the shoulder
P. Van Roy, E. Barbaix, J.P. Baeyens, M. De Maeseneer, J.P.Clarijs

Glenohumeral joint
Bone structures of the glenohumeral joint
Soft tissues of the glenohumeral joint

Coracoacromial arch
Bone Structures of the coracoacromial arch
Soft tissues associated with the coracoacromial arch

Acromioclavicular joint
Bone structure of the acromioclavicular joint
Soft tissues of the acromioclavicular joint

Sternoclavicular joint
Bone structures of the Sternoclavicular joint
Soft tissues of the Sternoclavicular joint

Neurovascular bundle and adjacent structures
Conclusions
Bibliography

2. Biomechanics of the shoulder
J.P. Baeyens, P. Van Roy

Stability of the glenohumeral joint
Congruency of the joint heads

Joint Orientation
Negative intra-articular pressure
Labrum
Active stabilization
Conclusions
Elevation of the arm
Osteokinematics
Glenohymeral osteokinematics
Scapulothoracic osteokinematics
Osteokinematics of the clavicle
Arthrokinematics
Glenohumeral arthrokinematics
Throwing movements
Kinematics of throwing
Kinetics of throwing
Bibliography

Section II Pathology, clinical aspects and diagnostic imaging

3A. Premise
A.Fusco

Examination of the painful shoulder interdisciplinarity and clinical rationale
Bibliography

3. Shoulder instability
A. Fusco, R. Zuccarino

Aethiopathogenesis
Structural factors and principles of classification
Functional factors and athletic actions
Athletic actions below 90 of abduction
Athletic actions above 90 of abduction (overhead)
Ballistic sports and conditions prejudicial to stabilty
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Bibliography




