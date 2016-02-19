The Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244440, 9781483189161

The Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan

1st Edition

Proceedings of an IIASA Conference, June 27-30, 1977

Authors: A. Straszak
Editors: R. Tuch
eBook ISBN: 9781483189161
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 664
Description

The Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan contains the proceedings of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis Conference on the Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan, held on June 27-30, 1977. The conference provided a forum for discussing the Shinkansen high-speed rail network as a total system of planning, organization, and management for the application of advanced technology in rail transport and its development into a safe, reliable, and acceptable mode of mass transit in Japan. The organizational characteristics of the program and the application of mathematical models and computer systems are highlighted.

Comprised of 39 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the history and general features of the Shinkansen, along with its installation, operation, and management. The achievements and future problems of the Shinkansen are also considered. The next section assesses the Shinkansen's socio-economic impact, with emphasis on models and their applications. Subsequent chapters analyze the environmental problems associated with the Shinkansen and the framework for evaluating its environmental impact; implications of national development in Japan; and planning and organization of the Shinkansen. The final section is devoted to the high-speed operation, train safety, and operational management of the Shinkansen.

This book will be of interest to transportation engineers and officials.

Table of Contents


﻿Introduction

1. Welcoming Address

2. The Shinkansen as Part of the Management and Technology Area Studies on Large-Scale Planning Projects

General Features of the Shinkansen

3. History of the Shinkansen

4. Installations, Operation, and Management of the Shinkansen

5. Achievements and Future Problems of the Shinkansen

Socio-Economic Impact: Models and Applications

6. Determination of Socio-Economic Impact: Problems for Consideration

7. Regional Economic Impact of the Shinkansen

8. Application of the Spatial Econometric Model (SPAMETRI) to the Evaluation of the Economic Effects of the Shinkansen

9. Impact of the Sanyo Shinkansen on Local Communities

10. Socio-Economic Impact Models as Tools for Aiding Decision-Making Assessments

11. Discussion

Environmental Problems Associated with the Shinkansen

12. Introduction and Framework for Assessing the Environmental Impacts of the Shinkansen

13. Environmental Problems and the Shinkansen

14. Environmental Preservation and the Shinkansen

15. The Shinkansen as an Environmental Component of Japan

16. Environmental Problems

17. Application of an Environmental Framework for the Study of the Shinkansen

18. Discussion

Implications of National Development in Japan

19. Background of Development in Japan

20. Migration, Population Distribution, and Population Policy in Japan

21. The Shinkansen and the Future Image of Japan

22. Comprehensive National Development Plans in Japan: Their Logic and Reality

23. Goal and Conflict Analysis of Public Policy Plans

24. Discussion

Planning and Organization of the Shinkansen

25. Decision-Making and Planning of the Shinkansen

26. The Shinkansen Project: Formation and Construction Setup

27. The Organization of JNR with Special Reference to the Shinkansen

28. Organization of the Shinkansen

29. Discussion

High-Speed Operation, Train Safety, and Operational Management

30. The Role of Transportation Studies at IIASA

31. High-Speed Operation System: Ground Facilities

32. High-Speed Operation System: Vehicles

33. Accident Prevention System

34. Train Operation Control System

35. Maintenance System: Vehicles

36. Maintenance System: Fixed Facilities

37. Seat Reservation System and Computer Application in JNR

38. Discussion

Final Remarks

39. Final Remarks

Appendix

Conference Participants

About the Author

A. Straszak

Affiliations and Expertise

IIASA, Laxenberg, Austria

About the Editor

R. Tuch

