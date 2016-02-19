The Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan
1st Edition
Proceedings of an IIASA Conference, June 27-30, 1977
Description
The Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan contains the proceedings of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis Conference on the Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan, held on June 27-30, 1977. The conference provided a forum for discussing the Shinkansen high-speed rail network as a total system of planning, organization, and management for the application of advanced technology in rail transport and its development into a safe, reliable, and acceptable mode of mass transit in Japan. The organizational characteristics of the program and the application of mathematical models and computer systems are highlighted.
Comprised of 39 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the history and general features of the Shinkansen, along with its installation, operation, and management. The achievements and future problems of the Shinkansen are also considered. The next section assesses the Shinkansen's socio-economic impact, with emphasis on models and their applications. Subsequent chapters analyze the environmental problems associated with the Shinkansen and the framework for evaluating its environmental impact; implications of national development in Japan; and planning and organization of the Shinkansen. The final section is devoted to the high-speed operation, train safety, and operational management of the Shinkansen.
This book will be of interest to transportation engineers and officials.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Welcoming Address
2. The Shinkansen as Part of the Management and Technology Area Studies on Large-Scale Planning Projects
General Features of the Shinkansen
3. History of the Shinkansen
4. Installations, Operation, and Management of the Shinkansen
5. Achievements and Future Problems of the Shinkansen
Socio-Economic Impact: Models and Applications
6. Determination of Socio-Economic Impact: Problems for Consideration
7. Regional Economic Impact of the Shinkansen
8. Application of the Spatial Econometric Model (SPAMETRI) to the Evaluation of the Economic Effects of the Shinkansen
9. Impact of the Sanyo Shinkansen on Local Communities
10. Socio-Economic Impact Models as Tools for Aiding Decision-Making Assessments
11. Discussion
Environmental Problems Associated with the Shinkansen
12. Introduction and Framework for Assessing the Environmental Impacts of the Shinkansen
13. Environmental Problems and the Shinkansen
14. Environmental Preservation and the Shinkansen
15. The Shinkansen as an Environmental Component of Japan
16. Environmental Problems
17. Application of an Environmental Framework for the Study of the Shinkansen
18. Discussion
Implications of National Development in Japan
19. Background of Development in Japan
20. Migration, Population Distribution, and Population Policy in Japan
21. The Shinkansen and the Future Image of Japan
22. Comprehensive National Development Plans in Japan: Their Logic and Reality
23. Goal and Conflict Analysis of Public Policy Plans
24. Discussion
Planning and Organization of the Shinkansen
25. Decision-Making and Planning of the Shinkansen
26. The Shinkansen Project: Formation and Construction Setup
27. The Organization of JNR with Special Reference to the Shinkansen
28. Organization of the Shinkansen
29. Discussion
High-Speed Operation, Train Safety, and Operational Management
30. The Role of Transportation Studies at IIASA
31. High-Speed Operation System: Ground Facilities
32. High-Speed Operation System: Vehicles
33. Accident Prevention System
34. Train Operation Control System
35. Maintenance System: Vehicles
36. Maintenance System: Fixed Facilities
37. Seat Reservation System and Computer Application in JNR
38. Discussion
Final Remarks
39. Final Remarks
Appendix
Conference Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189161
About the Author
A. Straszak
Affiliations and Expertise
IIASA, Laxenberg, Austria