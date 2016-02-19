The Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan contains the proceedings of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis Conference on the Shinkansen High-Speed Rail Network of Japan, held on June 27-30, 1977. The conference provided a forum for discussing the Shinkansen high-speed rail network as a total system of planning, organization, and management for the application of advanced technology in rail transport and its development into a safe, reliable, and acceptable mode of mass transit in Japan. The organizational characteristics of the program and the application of mathematical models and computer systems are highlighted.

Comprised of 39 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the history and general features of the Shinkansen, along with its installation, operation, and management. The achievements and future problems of the Shinkansen are also considered. The next section assesses the Shinkansen's socio-economic impact, with emphasis on models and their applications. Subsequent chapters analyze the environmental problems associated with the Shinkansen and the framework for evaluating its environmental impact; implications of national development in Japan; and planning and organization of the Shinkansen. The final section is devoted to the high-speed operation, train safety, and operational management of the Shinkansen.

This book will be of interest to transportation engineers and officials.