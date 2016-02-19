The Shikimate Pathway - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705691, 9781483161181

The Shikimate Pathway

1st Edition

Biosynthesis of Natural Products Series

Authors: Edwin Haslam
Editors: Gordon Kirby
eBook ISBN: 9781483161181
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 326
Description

The Shikimate Pathway gives a bird's eye view of the shikimate pathway and its implications for the life of a range of organisms. Topics covered in this book include the chemistry of intermediates in the shikimate pathway; biosynthesis of aromatic amino acids in this pathway; its metabolites; and its role in higher plants. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins by introducing the reader to shikimic acid, a natural product derived from the plant Illicium religiosum, along with the mechanistic and stereochemical aspects of the reactions of the shikimate pathway. The biosynthesis of aromatic amino acids from chorismate is also described, and then the discussion turns to the chemical properties and the detailed stereochemistry of intermediates and enzymes in the shikimate pathway. The next chapter examines the biosynthesis of isoprenoid quinones involved in electron transport and the folic acid group of co-enzymes in the shikimate pathway. The metabolism of the aromatic amino acids in microorganisms and higher organisms is considered, along with the biosynthesis and physiological functions of phenylpropanoid compounds and their derivatives in the shikimate pathway in higher plants. This book will be of general value to practitioners in the many and varied areas of biochemical research associated with metabolism.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 The Shikimate Pathway: Biosynthesis of the Aromatic Amino Acids

Introduction

The Common Pathway

Mechanistic Studies of the Common Pathway

Biosynthesis of the Aromatic Amino Acids from Chorismate

Control of Aromatic Amino Acid Metabolism in Micro-organisms

The Shikimate Pathway in Higher Plants

2 The Chemistry of Intermediates in the Shikimate Pathway

Introduction

(-)-Shikimic Acid

(—)-Quinic Acid

Chorismic Acid

Prephenic Acid

3 Metabolites of the Shikimate Pathway

Introduction

Isoprenoid Quinones

Phenolic Metabolites

Miscellaneous Metabolites

4 Metabolism of the Aromatic Amino Acids in Micro-Organisms and Higher Organisms

Introduction

Metabolism of L-Phenylalanine and L-Tyrosine

Metabolism of L-Tryptophan

Oxygenases and Biological Oxidations

Aromatic Amino Acid Metabolites

5 The Shikimate Pathway in Higher Plants: Phenylpropanoid Compounds and Their Derivatives

Introduction

Plant Phenols

L-Phenylalanine Ammonia Lyase and the Phenylpropanoid Pool

Degradation Products of the Phenylpropanoid Pool

6 The Shikimate Pathway in Higher Plants: Extension of the Penylpropanoid Unit: Miscellaneous Metabolites

Extension of the Phenylpropanoid Unit

Miscellaneous Plant Products Derived from the Shikimate Pathway

Index

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161181

About the Author

Edwin Haslam

About the Editor

Gordon Kirby

