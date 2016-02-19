The Shikimate Pathway
1st Edition
Biosynthesis of Natural Products Series
Description
The Shikimate Pathway gives a bird's eye view of the shikimate pathway and its implications for the life of a range of organisms. Topics covered in this book include the chemistry of intermediates in the shikimate pathway; biosynthesis of aromatic amino acids in this pathway; its metabolites; and its role in higher plants. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins by introducing the reader to shikimic acid, a natural product derived from the plant Illicium religiosum, along with the mechanistic and stereochemical aspects of the reactions of the shikimate pathway. The biosynthesis of aromatic amino acids from chorismate is also described, and then the discussion turns to the chemical properties and the detailed stereochemistry of intermediates and enzymes in the shikimate pathway. The next chapter examines the biosynthesis of isoprenoid quinones involved in electron transport and the folic acid group of co-enzymes in the shikimate pathway. The metabolism of the aromatic amino acids in microorganisms and higher organisms is considered, along with the biosynthesis and physiological functions of phenylpropanoid compounds and their derivatives in the shikimate pathway in higher plants. This book will be of general value to practitioners in the many and varied areas of biochemical research associated with metabolism.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 The Shikimate Pathway: Biosynthesis of the Aromatic Amino Acids
Introduction
The Common Pathway
Mechanistic Studies of the Common Pathway
Biosynthesis of the Aromatic Amino Acids from Chorismate
Control of Aromatic Amino Acid Metabolism in Micro-organisms
The Shikimate Pathway in Higher Plants
2 The Chemistry of Intermediates in the Shikimate Pathway
Introduction
(-)-Shikimic Acid
(—)-Quinic Acid
Chorismic Acid
Prephenic Acid
3 Metabolites of the Shikimate Pathway
Introduction
Isoprenoid Quinones
Phenolic Metabolites
Miscellaneous Metabolites
4 Metabolism of the Aromatic Amino Acids in Micro-Organisms and Higher Organisms
Introduction
Metabolism of L-Phenylalanine and L-Tyrosine
Metabolism of L-Tryptophan
Oxygenases and Biological Oxidations
Aromatic Amino Acid Metabolites
5 The Shikimate Pathway in Higher Plants: Phenylpropanoid Compounds and Their Derivatives
Introduction
Plant Phenols
L-Phenylalanine Ammonia Lyase and the Phenylpropanoid Pool
Degradation Products of the Phenylpropanoid Pool
6 The Shikimate Pathway in Higher Plants: Extension of the Penylpropanoid Unit: Miscellaneous Metabolites
Extension of the Phenylpropanoid Unit
Miscellaneous Plant Products Derived from the Shikimate Pathway
Index
