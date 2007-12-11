The Senses: A Comprehensive Reference
1st Edition
Description
This major new publishing event provides the first up-to-date, cutting-edge, comprehensive reference work combining volumes on all major sensory modalities in one set in three decades. Under the guidance of a distinguished team of international experts, 6 volumes collected 300 articles from all the top scientists laying out our current knowledge on the anatomy, physiology, and molecular biology of sensory organs. Topics covered include the perception, psychophysics, and higher order processing of sensory information, as well as disorders and new diagnostic and treatment methods.
Written for a wide audience, this reference work provides students, scholars, medical doctors, and anyone interested in neuroscience a comprehensive overview of the knowledge accumulated on the function of sense organs, sensory systems, and how the brain processes sensory input. Leading scholars from around the world contributed articles, making The Senses a truly international portrait of sensory physiology. The set is the definitive reference on sensory neuroscience on the market, and will provide the ultimate entry point into the review and original literature in Sensory Neuroscience, and be a natural place for interested students and scientists to deepen their knowledge.
Key Features
- The only current reference available covering neurobiology, physiology, anatomy, and molecular biology of sense organs and the processing of sensory information in the brain
- Edited by experts in the field, with contributions from the most active researchers providing a dynamic and authoritative account of the topics
- Includes full color illustrations and top-quality presentation
- Also available online via ScienceDirect
Readership
Neuroscientists, cognitive neuroscientists, and psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4694
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 11th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126394825
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925738
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123708809
About the Editor-in-Chief
Allan Basbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy, University of California, San Francisco, USA
Akimichi Kaneko
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Seijoh University School of Rehabilitation, Aichi Ken, Japan
Gordon Shepherd
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Neurobiology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Gerald Westheimer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of the Graduate School Division of Neurobiology and Clinical Professor of Optometry, University of California, Berkeley, USA