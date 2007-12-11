The Senses: A Comprehensive Reference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126394825, 9780123708809

The Senses: A Comprehensive Reference

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Allan Basbaum Akimichi Kaneko Gordon Shepherd Gerald Westheimer
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126394825
eBook ISBN: 9780080925738
eBook ISBN: 9780123708809
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 2007
Page Count: 4694
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
2835.00
1720.00
2135.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This major new publishing event provides the first up-to-date, cutting-edge, comprehensive reference work combining volumes on all major sensory modalities in one set in three decades. Under the guidance of a distinguished team of international experts, 6 volumes collected 300 articles from all the top scientists laying out our current knowledge on the anatomy, physiology, and molecular biology of sensory organs. Topics covered include the perception, psychophysics, and higher order processing of sensory information, as well as disorders and new diagnostic and treatment methods.

Written for a wide audience, this reference work provides students, scholars, medical doctors, and anyone interested in neuroscience a comprehensive overview of the knowledge accumulated on the function of sense organs, sensory systems, and how the brain processes sensory input. Leading scholars from around the world contributed articles, making The Senses a truly international portrait of sensory physiology. The set is the definitive reference on sensory neuroscience on the market, and will provide the ultimate entry point into the review and original literature in Sensory Neuroscience, and be a natural place for interested students and scientists to deepen their knowledge.

Key Features

  • The only current reference available covering neurobiology, physiology, anatomy, and molecular biology of sense organs and the processing of sensory information in the brain
  • Edited by experts in the field, with contributions from the most active researchers providing a dynamic and authoritative account of the topics
  • Includes full color illustrations and top-quality presentation
  • Also available online via ScienceDirect

Readership

Neuroscientists, cognitive neuroscientists, and psychologists

Details

No. of pages:
4694
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126394825
eBook ISBN:
9780080925738
eBook ISBN:
9780123708809

About the Editor-in-Chief

Allan Basbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy, University of California, San Francisco, USA

Akimichi Kaneko

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Seijoh University School of Rehabilitation, Aichi Ken, Japan

Gordon Shepherd

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Neurobiology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA

Gerald Westheimer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of the Graduate School Division of Neurobiology and Clinical Professor of Optometry, University of California, Berkeley, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.