The Senses: A Comprehensive Reference, Second Edition
2nd Edition
Description
The Senses: A Comprehensive Reference, Second Edition, is a comprehensive reference work covering the range of topics that constitute current knowledge of the neural mechanisms underlying the different senses. This important work provides the most up-to-date, cutting-edge, comprehensive reference combining volumes on all major sensory modalities in one set.
Offering 160 chapters from a distinguished team of international experts, The Senses lays out current knowledge on the anatomy, physiology, and molecular biology of sensory organs, in a collection of comprehensive chapters spanning 4 volumes. Topics covered include the perception, psychophysics, and higher order processing of sensory information, as well as disorders and new diagnostic and treatment methods.
Written for a wide audience, this reference work provides students, scholars, medical doctors, as well as anyone interested in neuroscience, a comprehensive overview of the knowledge accumulated on the function of sense organs, sensory systems, and how the brain processes sensory input. As with the first edition, contributions from leading scholars from around the world will ensure The Senses offers a truly international portrait of sensory physiology. The set is the definitive reference on sensory neuroscience and provides the ultimate entry point into the review and original literature in Sensory Neuroscience enabling students and scientists to delve into the subject and deepen their knowledge.
Key Features
- All-inclusive coverage of topics: updated edition offers readers the only current reference available covering neurobiology, physiology, anatomy, and molecular biology of sense organs and the processing of sensory information in the brain
- Authoritative content: world-leading contributors provide readers with a reputable, dynamic and authoritative account of the topics under discussion
- Comprehensive-style content: in-depth, complex coverage of topics offers students at upper undergraduate level and above full insight into topics under discussion
Readership
Upper undergraduate level and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and all levels of faculty in neuroscience, psychology, and behavior, computer science applied to biology, neurologists, psychiatrists, anthropologists and ophthalmologists
Table of Contents
1. Vision
2. Audition
3. Chemosenses: Olfaction and Taste
4. Somatosensation
5. Pain
6. Vestibular System and Balance
7. Mechanosensory Lateral Line, Electroreception, Magnetoreception
Details
- No. of pages:
- 5800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128054086
About the Editor-in-Chief
Bernd Fritzsch
Bernd Fritzsch is a Professor in the Department of Biology and Department of Otology at the University of Iowa. He served as chair of Biology (2008-2016) as well as directed the Center of Aging and the Aging Mind and Brain (2013-2018). Previously, he was an Assistant Dean of Creighton University, School of Medicine (2003-2008), where he was a Professor (1990-2008). Dr. Fritzsch’ s expertise is in developmental and molecular neurobiology with an emphasis on the ear. During his 40 year career, he has worked with the ear, eye, nose, and tongue and has expanded the perspective of sensory evolution. His research has been funded for 30 years by the NIDCD and NIA and has been chair of several review sessions in the USA and Europe. He has published several hundred manuscripts that were cited over 20,000 times. In addition, he has published several books as editor and co-editor. Dr. Fritzsch continues to lead his area of neurobiology of the ear and collaborates with other national and international researchers to expand potential treatments of age-related hearing loss using novel approaches. Dr. Fritzsch is received several awards and honors, in particular the University of Iowa (Collegiate Fellow Member), AAAS (Fellow since 2010) and German National Academy of Sciences, Leopoldina (since 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biology and Department of Otology University of Iowa, USA