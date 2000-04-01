The Self in Anxiety, Stress and Depression - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444875563, 9780080866758

The Self in Anxiety, Stress and Depression, Volume 21

1st Edition

Editors: R. Schwarzer
eBook ISBN: 9780080866758
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. I. Self-Awareness and Self-Concept. Contributors: W. Claeys, M. Jerusalem, R. Rustemeyer, R.K. Silbereisen, I.J. Toner and S. Zank. II. Anxiety and Self. Contributors: J. Asendorpf, V. Blankenship, S.R. Briggs, S.L. Crano, W.D. Crano, J. Faulhaber, M. Jerusalem, W.H. Jones, C.J.S. Nekanda-Trepka, R. Schwarzer, H.M. van der Ploeg and R. Wieland. III. Stress and Self. Contributors: A. Arsenault, A.M. Asprea, R. Bartell, S. Dolan, S. Dutke, P.R.J. Falger, A.M. Frenzel, J. Otto, H.-H. Quast, A. Raeithel, W. Royl, W. Schönpflug, C. Schwarzer, R. Schwarzer and G. Villone-Betocchi. IV. Depression, Helplessness and Self. Contributors: W.J. Alagaratnam, R.S. Brown, P.S. Fry, D. Kammer and M.A. McDougall.

Description

The focus of this book is on stressful experiences and emotional reactions. The common perspective is that self-related cognitions play an important role in describing and explaining the subjective experience of stress, anxiety and depression and the impact on academic performance and social interactions. The assumption of self-related cognitions as mediators in the regulation of one's behavior has a variety of consequences for different fields of applications in psychology.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866758

About the Editors

R. Schwarzer Editor

