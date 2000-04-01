The Self in Anxiety, Stress and Depression, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. I. Self-Awareness and Self-Concept. Contributors: W. Claeys, M. Jerusalem, R. Rustemeyer, R.K. Silbereisen, I.J. Toner and S. Zank. II. Anxiety and Self. Contributors: J. Asendorpf, V. Blankenship, S.R. Briggs, S.L. Crano, W.D. Crano, J. Faulhaber, M. Jerusalem, W.H. Jones, C.J.S. Nekanda-Trepka, R. Schwarzer, H.M. van der Ploeg and R. Wieland. III. Stress and Self. Contributors: A. Arsenault, A.M. Asprea, R. Bartell, S. Dolan, S. Dutke, P.R.J. Falger, A.M. Frenzel, J. Otto, H.-H. Quast, A. Raeithel, W. Royl, W. Schönpflug, C. Schwarzer, R. Schwarzer and G. Villone-Betocchi. IV. Depression, Helplessness and Self. Contributors: W.J. Alagaratnam, R.S. Brown, P.S. Fry, D. Kammer and M.A. McDougall.
Description
The focus of this book is on stressful experiences and emotional reactions. The common perspective is that self-related cognitions play an important role in describing and explaining the subjective experience of stress, anxiety and depression and the impact on academic performance and social interactions. The assumption of self-related cognitions as mediators in the regulation of one's behavior has a variety of consequences for different fields of applications in psychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080866758