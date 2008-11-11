The Sedimentary Basins of the United States and Canada, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Phanerozoic tectonic and sedimentary evolution of North America ( A.D. Miall, R. Blakey)
2. Phanerozoic evolution of the sedimentary cover of the North American Craton (P. Burgess).
3. Appalachian foreland basin of Canada (D. Lavoie).
4. Appalachian foreland basin in Eastern United States (F.R. Ettensohn).
5. The Paleozoic western craton margin (A.D. Miall).
6. The Maritimes Basin of Atlantic Canada: Basin creation and destruction in the collisional zone of Pangeo (M.Gibling, et al).
7. Pennsylvanian-Jurassic sedimentary basins of the Colorado Plateau and Southern Rocky Mountains (R. Blakey).
8. The southern Midcontinent, Permian Basin and Ouachitas (A.D. Miall).
9. The Western Interior Basin (A.D. Miall, et al).
10. Cordilleran sedimentary basins of Western Canada record 180 million years of terrane accretion (B. Ricketts).
11. Subduction-related sedimentary basins of the USA Cordillera (R. Ingersoll).
12. Laramide sedimentary basins (T. Lawton).
13. Sverdrup Basin (A. Embry, B.Beauchamp).
14. Atlantic margin basins (A.D. Mial, et al).
15. Depositional evolution of the Gulf of Mexico sedimentary basin (B. Galloway).
16. Geology of the Late Cretaceous to Cenozoic Beaufort-Mackenzie basin, Canada (J. Dixon, et al).
17. Postscript: What have we learned and where do we go from here? (A.D. Miall)
Description
In recent years there have been rapid strides in our understanding of plate-tectonic processes, many developments in methods of basin analysis, and the accumulation of much new surface and subsurface geological and geophysical data. Projects such as COCORP (in the United States) and Lithoprobe (in Canada) have provided essential insights into the deep crustal structure of the continent. Synthesis of all the available information about North America’s geological regions has not been attempted systematically since the “Decade of North American Geology” project undertaken by the Geological Society of America and the Geological Survey of Canada nearly twenty years ago. The book commences with a summary of the Phanerozoic geological history of the United States and Canada, illustrated with a suite of new paleogeographic maps, and tying in each of the subsequent regional chapters by the inclusion of numerous cross-references. This followed by a set of fifteen regional syntheses of the principal tectonic regions of the United States and Canada, focusing on the stratigraphic and tectonic history of the major sedimentary basins. Most of these chapters have been contributed by specialists, drawing on their own research, and providing interpretive summaries of a type not previously attempted.
Key Features
- Up-to-date synthesis of the sedimentary/tectonic history of the major areas of the United States and Canada
- Up-to-date references
- Many new color maps
Readership
geologists; petroleum geologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 11th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929361
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444504258
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Andrew Miall Editor
Andrew Miall has been Professor of Geology at the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Toronto, since 1979, where his focus is on teaching and research of the stratigraphy and sedimentology of sedimentary basins. He is the inaugural holder of the Gordon Stollery Chair in Basin Analysis and Petroleum Geology, which was founded in 2001. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 1995. Andrew Miall was Vice President of the Academy of Science of the Royal Society of Canada from 2005 to 2007 and President of the Academy from 2007-2009. From 2000-2004 Andrew Miall served as Canada’s representative to the NATO Science and the Environment Program’s “Committee on the Challenges of Modern Society.” In 2010-2011 he served on expert panels for the Government of Canada and the Alberta Government to examine the environmental management of the Alberta Oil Sands. Prof. Miall has been the author of five research-level technical books and the editor of five special research collections. He is the co-author, with N. Eyles, of “Canada Rocks”, an account of the geological history of Canada written for a general audience. This lavishly illustrated book is now in its second edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geology, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada