The Sectional Anatomy Learning System
3rd Edition
Concepts and Applications 2-Volume Set
Description
Designed to provide a thorough understanding of sectional anatomy, this unique, two-volume set is a complete, easy-to-use learning package. Volume 1, “Concepts,” presents detailed, readable descriptions of sectional anatomy of the entire body broken down into body systems. It focuses on how different structures within a system are related, so you can form a clear picture of how everything fits together. The text is highlighted with many new labeled diagnostic images, including radiographs, CT, MR, and sonograms. Volume 2, “Applications,” is an interactive workbook with coloring, labeling, and other exercises designed to help you identify the structures most commonly encountered in various imaging techniques.
Key Features
- Helpful features include: chapter outlines, chapter objectives, pathology boxes, summary tables of anatomical information, review questions, chapter quizzes, and a glossary.
- Interactive exercises include labeling, anatomical coloring, short answer questions, and “Chapter Recall” tests.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Sectional Anatomy
2. The Thorax
3. The Abdomen
4. The Pelvis
5. The Head
6. The Vertebral Column, Spinal Cord, and Neck
7. The Upper Extremity
8. The Lower Extremity
Suggested Readings
Eponyms
Combining Forms
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 26th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437706086
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416050131
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277549
About the Author
Edith Applegate
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH