The Sectional Anatomy Learning System

Designed to provide a thorough understanding of sectional anatomy, this unique, two-volume set is a complete, easy-to-use learning package. Volume 1, “Concepts,” presents detailed, readable descriptions of sectional anatomy of the entire body broken down into body systems. It focuses on how different structures within a system are related, so you can form a clear picture of how everything fits together. The text is highlighted with many new labeled diagnostic images, including radiographs, CT, MR, and sonograms. Volume 2, “Applications,” is an interactive workbook with coloring, labeling, and other exercises designed to help you identify the structures most commonly encountered in various imaging techniques.