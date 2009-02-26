The Sectional Anatomy Learning System - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416050131, 9781437706086

The Sectional Anatomy Learning System

3rd Edition

Concepts and Applications 2-Volume Set

Authors: Edith Applegate
eBook ISBN: 9781437706086
Paperback ISBN: 9781416050131
eBook ISBN: 9780323277549
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th February 2009
Page Count: 608
Description

Designed to provide a thorough understanding of sectional anatomy, this unique, two-volume set is a complete, easy-to-use learning package. Volume 1, “Concepts,” presents detailed, readable descriptions of sectional anatomy of the entire body broken down into body systems. It focuses on how different structures within a system are related, so you can form a clear picture of how everything fits together. The text is highlighted with many new labeled diagnostic images, including radiographs, CT, MR, and sonograms. Volume 2, “Applications,” is an interactive workbook with coloring, labeling, and other exercises designed to help you identify the structures most commonly encountered in various imaging techniques.

Key Features

  • Helpful features include: chapter outlines, chapter objectives, pathology boxes, summary tables of anatomical information, review questions, chapter quizzes, and a glossary.
  • Interactive exercises include labeling, anatomical coloring, short answer questions, and “Chapter Recall” tests.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Sectional Anatomy

    2. The Thorax

    3. The Abdomen

    4. The Pelvis

    5. The Head

    6. The Vertebral Column, Spinal Cord, and Neck

    7. The Upper Extremity

    8. The Lower Extremity


    Suggested Readings

    Eponyms

    Combining Forms

    Glossary

    Index

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437706086
Paperback ISBN:
9781416050131
eBook ISBN:
9780323277549

About the Author

Edith Applegate

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH

