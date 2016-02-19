The Secrets of Successful Public Relations and Image-Making discusses several methods for effective public promotion. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that deal with the various aspects of image-making. The text first discusses what public relations is; who needs it; and what its applications are in different industries. The succeeding chapters cover the methods, technology, and concerns in an image promotion campaign, which include persuasion techniques, media promotions and events, and sponsorship. The book also tackles the importance of internal relation to public relations. The last chapter provides a guide in starting up a promotion campaign.

The book will be of use to public relations practitioners and business owners who need an overview of the elements involved in public relations.