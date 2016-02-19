The Secrets of Successful Public Relations and Image-Making - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750600347, 9781483103730

The Secrets of Successful Public Relations and Image-Making

1st Edition

Authors: Tony Greener
eBook ISBN: 9781483103730
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th January 1991
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Secrets of Successful Public Relations and Image-Making discusses several methods for effective public promotion. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that deal with the various aspects of image-making. The text first discusses what public relations is; who needs it; and what its applications are in different industries. The succeeding chapters cover the methods, technology, and concerns in an image promotion campaign, which include persuasion techniques, media promotions and events, and sponsorship. The book also tackles the importance of internal relation to public relations. The last chapter provides a guide in starting up a promotion campaign.

The book will be of use to public relations practitioners and business owners who need an overview of the elements involved in public relations.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 What is Public Relations

Chapter 2 Media Relations

Chapter 3 The Persuasion Techniques

Chapter 4 TV and Radio

Chapter 5 The Media Event and the Product Launch

Chapter 6 Community Relations

Chapter 7 Sponsorship

Chapter 8 Internal Communications

Chapter 9 Employing a PR Consultancy

Chapter 10 Starting up

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483103730

About the Author

Tony Greener

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.