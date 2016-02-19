The Secrets of Successful Copywriting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434916115, 9781483163987

The Secrets of Successful Copywriting

1st Edition

Authors: Patrick Quinn
eBook ISBN: 9781483163987
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Secrets of Successful Copywriting focuses on basic principles in writing compelling copies for copywriters and provides informative insight on advertising. This field is, in every respect, uncompromising. The first and overriding principle of advertising is that it is all about selling and shifting product.

The topics covered include an elaborate discussion on the job of a copywriter; agencies and their clients; fundamentals about creating an ad; and copy philosophy. This book also discusses the importance of headline; copy proper; setting a good example; words, campaigns, research, and things; and radio and television. Final analysis, exercise conclusions, and getting and keeping a copywriting job are also presented in this book. This text also provides a glossary of advertising terms.

This book is essential for advertising students and those individuals aiming a copywriting career.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 The Copywriter

Chapter 2 Agencies and Their Clients

Chapter 3 The Ad

Chapter 4 More about the Ad

Chapter 5 Copy Philosophy

Chapter 6 The Headline

Chapter 7 Copy Proper

Chapter 8 Setting a Good Example

Chapter 9 Words, Campaigns, Research and Things

Chapter 10 Radio and Television - The Bare Facts

Chapter 11 Almost Final Analysis

Chapter 12 Exercise Conclusions

Chapter 13 Getting the Job and Keeping it

Epilogue

Glossary of Advertising Terms

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163987

About the Author

Patrick Quinn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Veterinary Microbiology and Parasitology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University College Dublin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.