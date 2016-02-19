The Secrets of Successful Copywriting
1st Edition
Description
The Secrets of Successful Copywriting focuses on basic principles in writing compelling copies for copywriters and provides informative insight on advertising. This field is, in every respect, uncompromising. The first and overriding principle of advertising is that it is all about selling and shifting product.
The topics covered include an elaborate discussion on the job of a copywriter; agencies and their clients; fundamentals about creating an ad; and copy philosophy. This book also discusses the importance of headline; copy proper; setting a good example; words, campaigns, research, and things; and radio and television. Final analysis, exercise conclusions, and getting and keeping a copywriting job are also presented in this book. This text also provides a glossary of advertising terms.
This book is essential for advertising students and those individuals aiming a copywriting career.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 The Copywriter
Chapter 2 Agencies and Their Clients
Chapter 3 The Ad
Chapter 4 More about the Ad
Chapter 5 Copy Philosophy
Chapter 6 The Headline
Chapter 7 Copy Proper
Chapter 8 Setting a Good Example
Chapter 9 Words, Campaigns, Research and Things
Chapter 10 Radio and Television - The Bare Facts
Chapter 11 Almost Final Analysis
Chapter 12 Exercise Conclusions
Chapter 13 Getting the Job and Keeping it
Epilogue
Glossary of Advertising Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163987
About the Author
Patrick Quinn
Affiliations and Expertise
