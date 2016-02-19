The Secrets of Successful Copywriting focuses on basic principles in writing compelling copies for copywriters and provides informative insight on advertising. This field is, in every respect, uncompromising. The first and overriding principle of advertising is that it is all about selling and shifting product.

The topics covered include an elaborate discussion on the job of a copywriter; agencies and their clients; fundamentals about creating an ad; and copy philosophy. This book also discusses the importance of headline; copy proper; setting a good example; words, campaigns, research, and things; and radio and television. Final analysis, exercise conclusions, and getting and keeping a copywriting job are also presented in this book. This text also provides a glossary of advertising terms.

This book is essential for advertising students and those individuals aiming a copywriting career.