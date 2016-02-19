The Second Shell Process Control Workshop - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409901863, 9781483102245

The Second Shell Process Control Workshop

1st Edition

Solutions to the Shell Standard Control Problem

Authors: David M. Prett Carlos E. García Brian L. Ramaker
eBook ISBN: 9781483102245
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th November 1989
Page Count: 696
Description

The Second Shell Process Control Workshop covers the proceedings of a workshop of the same name, held in Houston, Texas on December 12-16, 1988. The said workshop seeks to improve the communication process between academic researchers, industrial researchers, and the engineering community in the field of process control, and in turn improve understanding of the nature of the control problems. The book covers topics such as automatic tuning and adaptive control; an operator control theory approach to the shell standard control problem; discrete time-adaptive predictive control; and the designing of a control system. Also included are topics such as optimal control and model identification; fundamental process control; statistical process control; and interfaces with process control. The text is recommended for researchers and practitioners in the field of engineering who would like to know more about process control and modeling.

Table of Contents


Contents

Acknowledgment

The Shell Process Control Workshop

Objectives

Participants

Author Index

Schedule of Events

1 Workshop Address

1.1 Automatic Tuning and Adaptive Control - Past Accomplishments and Future Directions

1.2 Summary of Presentation and Discussion

2 Workshop Papers

2.1 Solution to the Shell Standard Control Problem

2.2 An Operator Control Theory Approach to the Shell Standard Control Problem

2.3 Discrete Time Adaptive Predictive Control

2.4 Designing a Control System for the Shell Problem

2.5 On Solving the Fundamental Control Problem in the Presence of Uncertainty: A Mathematical Programming Approach

2.6 Scheduled Controllers for Robust, Non-Linear Control: Introduction and Application to the Shell Standard Control Problem

2.7 Optimal Control and Model Identification Applied to the Shell Standard Control Problem

2.8 A Multiobjective Predictive Control Solution to the Shell Control Problem

2.9 An /°° Optimal Performance Approach to Linear Feedback Control

2.10 A Game Theoretic Approach to Robust Controller Synthesis and the Shell Control Problem

2.11 Decentralized Control System Design for a Heavy Oil Fractionator - The Shell Control Problem

2.12 Modular Multivariate Control Applied to the Shell Heavy Oil Fractionator Problem

3 Workshop Papers Discussion Sessions

4 Distinguished Papers

4.1 Fundamental Process Control

4.2 Statistical Process Control and Interfaces with Process Control

4.3 What and Who is in Control? A Process Control Perspective on Statistical Process Control

4.4 Process Control Theory: Reflections on the Past and Goals for the Next Decade

4.5 Systems Engineering - An Educator's Perspective

4.6 The Role of Emerging Technologies in Real - Time Manufacturing Computer Systems

4.7 Artificial Intelligence . . . ' What Will Its Contributions Be to Process Control'?

5 Distinguished Papers Discussion Sessions

6 Workshop Summary

A The Shell Standard Control Problem


