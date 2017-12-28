The Second Paycheck: A Socioeconomic Analysis of Earnings is a comprehensive analysis of the socioeconomic aspects of earnings, with emphasis on the dynamic labor supply behavior of men and women. The importance of dynamic models in understanding labor supply is highlighted. The impact of children on the dynamic labor supply of men and women, and how changes in marital status affect female labor supply, are also discussed.

Comprised of eight chapters, this book begins by considering several reasons why the labor force behavior of married women has become an important topic in the mainstream of the economics literature. The work behavior of married women is examined in the larger context of the work behavior of married and unmarried men and women. Furthermore, a microanalytic simulation approach to behavioral research and forecasting is presented. The behavioral model used in this study is then described. In addition to coefficient estimates, the probabilities of work, expected wage rates and expected hours of work are analyzed. A Heckman-type model of work behavior is also generalized to include unemployment.

This monograph is intended for economists, sociologists, students of labor economics, researchers, forecasters, and those from all backgrounds who are interested in understanding or forecasting the employment and earnings behavior of women.