The Second Law of Life
1st Edition
Energy, Technology, and the Future of Earth As We Know It
In this compelling, and important book, John Schmitz brings order to the world of chaos that surrounds us. The Second Law of Life refers to the second law of thermodynamics, entropy, which is an omnipresent force that quietly and crucially determines every aspect of our society, culture and daily lives. Unless we come to understand entropy, future generations will face consequences of the unstoppable laws of physics.
Entropy explains the amount of energy no longer capable of doing work; in other words, wasted energy or heat loss. Each moment of every day, we lose irreplaceable energy and ômodernö technology is not helping. In fact, it is accelerating the problem at a catastrophic rate. û And we will ultimately face a heat death crisis and utter destruction of the Earth.
Even actions we take to improve the environment may actually do more damage than good. For example, recycling is considered environmentally, socially and politically correct. Under the influence of entropy, however, it is a prolific waster of energy; we must look at entire systems, not just parts.
It is critical that we find ways to reduce energy loss. Seeing the problems with greater clarity will lead to solutions. This fascinating and accessible journey through the second law of thermodynamics is a step in the right direction.
General science readers interested in the principles of physics and how they affect daily life. Readers interested in energy and environmental issues and possible solutions to current crises. Students in first year introductory courses on thermodynamics.
Table of Contents
PART 1: The Birth of a Beautiful Theory
- So what is all this talk about entropy?
- The science of heat and work: Classical Thermodynamics
- Much more about entropy
- Link of thermodynamics to modern physics
PART 2: Entropy and Our Society, Culture, Planet, and our Universe
- Entropy, the economic process, and the world's environmental problems
- Energy, entropy and life and heat death
- The use of the concept of entropy in other sciences
Epilogue
Appendix I: Two more laws of thermodynamics? Appendix II: Another way of looking at entropy Appendix III: How does the gas heat up the air pump? Appendix IV: Will shuffling a deck of cards change the entropy? Appendix V: How much does the entropy change in the case of gas expansion and gas mixing? Appendix VI: Thermodynamic Timeline Appendix VII: Can the human body be considered a heat engine? Appendix VIII: Ways to concentrate energy: nuclear energy, photovoltaic cells, and fuel cells Appendix IX: Qualitative definitions and descriptions of entropy Appendix X: Some simple calculations and interesting numbers
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2007
- Published:
- 22nd January 2007
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519300
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515371
About the Author
John E.J. Schmitz
Philips Semiconductor; former COO of SEMATECH
This is one of the most personal science based books I've ever read, explaining ...the author's own personal journey into discovering it's wonders and implications for us all." - Matt Grimshaw, Future Fab International