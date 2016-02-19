The Sebaceous Glands
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Brown University Symposium on the Biology of Skin, 1962
Advances in Biology of Skin, Volume 3: The Sebaceous Glands covers the proceedings of the 1962 Brown University Symposium on the Biology of Skin. The symposium considers the developmental sequences of sebaceous glands in man, their structural and functional attributes, and the analysis of skin surface lipids and their synthesis. This book is organized into 14 chapters, and starts with an introduction to the sebaceous glands. The subsequent chapter deals with the sebaceous glands in oral and lip mucosa. These topics are followed by discussions on ectopic sebaceous glands and the structure of sebaceous glands of man. Other chapters describe the effect of age and sex on the metabolism of rat, as well as the problems in the analysis of sebum. The last chapters consider the hormonal control of sebaceous glands in both animals and humans. This book will be of value to biologists and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Chapter I The Development of Sebaceous Glands in Man
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Epidermis
III. Development of the Hair Follicle
IV. Development of the Sebaceous Glands
V. Enzymes of the Fetal Sebaceous Glands
VI. Summary and Conclusions
VII. References
Chapter II The Sebaceous Glands in Man
I. Introduction
II. The Microscopic Anatomy of Sebaceous Cells
III. Histochemistry
IV. Mechanism of Growth
V. References
Chapter III Comparative Aspects of Sebaceous Glands
I. Introduction
II. Histochemistry
III. The Problems of Growth and Differentiation
IV. References
Chapter IV Sebaceous Glands in Oral and Lip Mucosa
I. Introduction
II. Sex Prevalence
III. Familial Prevalence
IV. Morphology and Histology
V. Development
VI. Properties and Composition of Buccal Sebum
VII. Function
VIII. Comparative Anatomy
IX. Increase With Advancing Age
X. References
Chapter V Ectopic Sebaceous Glands
I. Introduction
II. Female Genitalia
III. Male Genitalia
IV. The Nipples and Areolae
V. Ocular Structures
VI. The Palms and Soles
VII. The Parotid Glands
VIII. The Tongue
IX. Miscellaneous Sites
X. General Comment
XI. Summary and Conclusions
XII. References
Chapter VI The Ultrastructure of the Sebaceous Glands of Man
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Observations
A. The Peripheral Undifferentiated Sebaceous Cells
B. The Partially Differentiated Cells
C. The Fully Differentiated Cells
IV. Conclusions
V. References
Chapter VII The Uses of Sebum?
I. Introduction
II. Phylogenetic Considerations
III. The Lipid Film
IV. Comparative Physiology
V. Vitamin D
VI. Surface Lipids as Adjuncts to the Barrier Function of Skin
VII. Sebum as an Emulsifier: Its Role in Moisture Regulation
A. In Vitro Studies
B. In Vivo Studies
C. Sebum as an Emulsifier
VIII. The Antifungal Properties of Sebum
IX. Antibacterial Effect of Sebum
X. Harmful Effect of Sebum
XI. Nice Properties of Sebum
XII. Summary
XIII. References
Chapter VIII the Effect of Age and Sex on the Metabolism of the Preputial Gland of the Rat
I. Introduction
II. Observations
A. Effects of Age and Sex on the Preputial Gland
III. Discussion
IV. Summary and Conclusions
V. References
Chapter IX Problems in the Analysis of Sebum
I. Introduction
II. Collection of Sebum
III. Physical and Chemical Constants
A. Melting Point
B. Specific Gravity
C. Viscosity
D. Surface Tension
E. Acid Number or Neutralization Equivalent
F. Iodine Number
G. Saponification Number
H. Acetyl Number
I. Total Nitrogen
J. Lipid Phosphorus
IV. Single Components
A. Glycerol
B. Sterols and Steroids
C. Squalene
V. Fraction Methods
A. Whole Sebum
B. Non-Saponifiable Material
C. Urea Adduct Formation
VI. Miscellaneous Physical Methods
A. Fractional Distillation
B. Ultraviolet and Infrared Spectrometry
C. Mass Spectrometry
D. Counter-Current Distribution
VII. Applications of Gas Chromatography
A. Fatty Acids
B. Wax Alcohols
C. Sterols
D. Waxes
E. Non-Saponifiable Material and Whole Sebum
VIII. Conclusions
IX. References
Chapter X Studies on the Regulation of Cholesterol Synthesis in the Skin and Preputial Gland of the Rat
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
A. Demonstration of Two Pathways in Skin
B. Effects of Sex Hormones on Sterol Synthesis
C. Effect of Essential Fatty Acid Deficiency on Sebaceous Gland Sterols
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions
VI. References
Chapter XI Human Skin Surface Lipids—Origin, Composition and Possible Function
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Human Skin Surface Lipids
III. Chemical Composition of Human Surface Fat
A. The Sample
B. The Analytical Scheme
C. The Composition
IV. The Free Fatty Acids and Glycerides of Human Skin Surface Fat
V. The Wax Esters and Wax Alcohols of Human Skin Surface Fat
A. The Wax Alcohols
B. The Wax Esters
VI. Squalene, Sterol Esters and Free Sterols in Human Skin Surface Fat
VII. Paraffin Hydrocarbons
VIII. Summary
A. Biogenesis of Sebum and Its Contribution to Human Skin Surface Fat
B. Epidermal Lipids and Their Contribution to Human Skin Surface Fat
IX. References
Chapter XII The Effects of Progesterone and a Pituitary Preparation with Sebotropic Activity on Sebaceous Glands
Chapter XIII Hormonal Control of Sebaceous Glands in Experimental Animals
I. Introduction
II. Methods
A. Preparation of Whole Mounts and Sections
B. Estimation of Alveolar Volume
C. Estimation of Mean Alveolar Number
D. Cell Number and Cell Volume
E. Cell Proliferation and Turnover Time
III. Action of Androgens
IV. Action of Estrogens
A. Time of Response in Immature Female Rats
B. Effect of Estradiol on Mitosis in Immature Rats
C. Changes During the Estrous Cycle
D. Effect of Estradiol in Hypophysectomized and Adrenalectomized Rats
E. Concomitant Implantation of Estradiol and Testosterone
V. Progestogens
A. Conflicting Results With Progesterone
B. Progesterone in Spayed and Intact Adult Rats
C. Progesterone in Intact Immature Rats Treated With Estradiol
D. Progesterone in Spayed Immature Rats
E. Large Doses of Progesterone
VI. Synthetic Steroids
VII. Discussion
VIII. References
Chapter XIV The Hormonal Control of Human Sebaceous Glands
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Development of the Sebaceous Glands of the Face
III. Methods of Investigating the Effects of Hormones on Sebaceous Glands
A. Biopsy
B. Gravimetric Assay of Sebum Production
IV. The Role of Androgens in the Development of the Sebaceous Glands
A. The Responses in Sexes and Different Age Groups
B. The Rate of Response of the Sebaceous Glands to Methyl Testosterone
C. The Sensitivity of the Sebaceous Glands to Methyl Testosterone
D. The Site of Action of Testosterone
V. The Effect of Adrenal Hormones on the Human Sebaceous Glands
VI. The Effect of Progesterone on the Sebaceous Glands
VII. The Effects of Estrogen on the Sebaceous Glands
A. Systemic Administration of Estrogens
B. Local Application of Estrogens
VIII. The Effect of Simultaneous Methyl Testosterone and Ethynyl Estradiol Administration
IX. Effect of Gonadotropins on the Sebaceous Glands
X. Effect of Sebotropin
XI. Discussion and Conclusions
XII. References
William Montagna
Oregon Regional Primate Research Center, Beaverton, U.S.A.