The Scientist's Guide to Cardiac Metabolism

The Scientists Guide to Cardiac Metabolism combines the basic concepts of substrate metabolism, regulation, and interaction within the cell and the organism to provide a comprehensive introduction into the basics of cardiac metabolism.

This important reference is the perfect tool for newcomers in cardiac metabolism, providing a basic understanding of the metabolic processes and enabling the newcomer to immediately communicate with the expert as substrate/energy metabolism becomes part of projects.

The book is written by established experts in the field, bringing together all the concepts of cardiac metabolism, its regulation, and the impact of disease.