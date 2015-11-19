The Scientist's Guide to Cardiac Metabolism
1st Edition
Description
The Scientists Guide to Cardiac Metabolism combines the basic concepts of substrate metabolism, regulation, and interaction within the cell and the organism to provide a comprehensive introduction into the basics of cardiac metabolism.
This important reference is the perfect tool for newcomers in cardiac metabolism, providing a basic understanding of the metabolic processes and enabling the newcomer to immediately communicate with the expert as substrate/energy metabolism becomes part of projects.
The book is written by established experts in the field, bringing together all the concepts of cardiac metabolism, its regulation, and the impact of disease.
Key Features
- Provides a quick and comprehensive introduction into cardiac metabolism
- Contains an integrated view on cardiac metabolism and its interrelation in metabolism with other organs
- Presents insights into substrate metabolism in relation to intracellular organization and structure as well as whole organ function
- Includes historical perspectives that reference important investigators that have contributed to the development of the field
Readership
scientists, researchers, and newcomers in cardiac metabolism
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Cardiac Metabolism
- Abstract
- Chapter 2: Basics in Metabolically Relevant Biochemistry
- Abstract
- Carbohydrates
- Glycogen as endogenous glucose storage
- Lactate
- Fatty acids
- Ketone bodies
- Amino acids – building blocks for proteins
- Branched chain amino acids
- Cellular uptake of metabolic substrates
- Enzyme activities and their regulation
- ATP generation through substrate-level phosphorylation and at the proton production level
- Chapter 3: Metabolically Relevant Cell Biology – Role of Intracellular Organelles for Cardiac Metabolism
- Abstract
- Cellular compartments
- Cytosol
- Mitochondria: MPTP opening, fusion, fission, mitophagy, and mitobiogenesis
- Peroxisomes
- Endoplasmic/sarcoplasmic reticulum
- Ribosomes and metabolism-regulated protein synthesis
- Cell death: necrosis, apoptosis, necroptosis
- Chapter 4: Metabolic Pathways and Cycles
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Lipids and fatty acids
- Fatty acid oxidation
- Glucose utilization
- Glucose uptake and glycogen
- Glycolysis
- Pentose phosphate pathway
- Hexosamine biosynthesis pathway
- Amino acids
- Citric acid cycle
- Anaplerosis
- The respiratory chain
- Putting it all together
- Summary
- Chapter 5: Principles in the Regulation of Cardiac Metabolism
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pathways
- Control of enzyme activity
- Control of the overall flux through a pathway
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Cardiac Metabolism During Development and Aging
- Abstract
- The fetal metabolism is different from maternal metabolism
- Neonatal energy metabolism
- Mitochondria during development
- Substrate metabolism in the elderly
- Chapter 7: Methods to Investigate Cardiac Metabolism
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The sample
- Quantification of moieties and intermediates
- Measuring enzyme activity in vitro
- Transcriptomics and proteomics
- Metabolomics
- Assessing metabolic flux
- Integration of methods – mitochondrial research as an example
- Spectrophotometric assays of mitochondrial complex activities
- Assessing mitochondrial respiration by polarography
- Methods to assess additional aspects of mitochondrial structure and function
- Summary
- Chapter 8: Models to Investigate Cardiac Metabolism
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Models of cardiac hypertrophy
- Models of heart failure
- Genetically determined cardiomyopathy
- Obesity and diabetes related models to assess cardiac metabolism
- Inflammatory cardiomyopathy
- Models to assess cardiac metabolism ex vivo – isolated heart perfusion
- Cell culture models
- Summary
- Chapter 9: Diurnal Variation in Cardiac Metabolism
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Time-of-day-dependent oscillations in cardiac metabolism
- Extrinsic versus intrinsic influences
- Practical implications
- Summary
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 10: Nutritional and Environmental Influences on Cardiac Metabolism and Performance
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Diurnal variations
- Fasting and circulating fatty acid levels
- Exercise
- Cardiac metabolism in obesity and diabetes
- The western diet and dietary interventions
- Chapter 11: Influence of Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury on Cardiac Metabolism
- Abstract
- From bedside to bench: ischemia–reperfusion injury in the heart
- Vulnerability of the heart to ischemia–reperfusion injury
- Metabolic changes during ischemia
- Ischemia–reperfusion injury
- Cardioprotective signaling pathways in I/R injury
- Therapies and pharmacologic modulators of I/R injury
- Chapter 12: Metabolic Remodeling in the Development of Heart Failure
- Abstract
- Substrate utilization
- Amino acid metabolism
- Anaplerosis
- The pentose phosphate pathway
- The hexosamine biosynthetic pathway
- Other cellular processes potentially linked to metabolic remodeling
- Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Energetics in the Hypertrophied and Failing Heart
- Abstract
- The creatine kinase phosphagen system – the basics
- Impaired energetics in the failing heart
- Does impaired energetics cause cardiac dysfunction per se?
- Does impaired cardiac energetics contribute to progression of heart failure?
- Augmentation of cardiac energetics as a therapeutic strategy in the failing heart
- Cardiac energetics in ischemia/reperfusion (I/R)
- Summary and conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 14: Cardiac Metabolism – The Link to Clinical Practice
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Noninvasive analysis of cardiac metabolism – imaging
- Therapeutic interventions – modulators of fatty acid uptake and metabolism
- Modulators of glucose uptake and metabolism
- Conclusions
- Chapter 15: Historical Perspectives
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Energy substrate supply of the cardiac muscle – and its regulation
- Future prospects
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 19th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026144
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023945
About the Editor
Michael Schwarzer
Dr. Michael Schwarzer is the Research Director for the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Friedrich Schiller University of Jena, Germany. He has contributed to over 20 publications and has an h-index: 9.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Friedrich Schiller University of Jena, Jena, Germany
Torsten Doenst
Professor Doenst heads the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University Hospital in Jena, where he places emphasis on an internationally comparable clinical performance, with a focus in the field of minimally invasive and complex valve surgery and the surgical treatment of heart failure, including ventricular assist devices and heart - and lung transplantation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, University of Jena, Germany, W3 Professor of Cardiac Surgery, Gottingen, Germany