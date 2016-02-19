The Scientific-Technological Revolution and Soviet Foreign Policy
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on International Politics
Description
""The Scientific-Technological Revolution"" and Soviet Foreign Policy explains the effects of the worldwide scientific-technological revolution (STR) on Soviet foreign policy under ""the collective leadership"" of Leonid Brezhnev. Organized into five chapters, this book carefully examines Soviet views of the relationship of STR with political, economic, and military dimensions of ""peaceful coexistence"" and ""detente."" This text also evaluates the impact of scientific discoveries, technological innovations, foreign economic relations, strategic arms development, and instability in Third World countries. Some of the functions performed by Soviet perspectives on scientific-technical change and international politics are also reported.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1 "The Scientific-Technological Revolution","Developed Socialism," and "Detente"
Chapter 2 "The Scientific-Technological Revolution" and the Contemporary "General Crisis of Capitalism"
Chapter 3 "The Scientific-Technological Revolution" Soviet Economic Development, and East-West Economic Relations
Chapter 4 "The Scientific-Technological Revolution" Soviet Military Preparedness, and East-West Military Relations
Chapter 5 Conclusion
Notes
Index
About the Authors
