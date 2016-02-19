The Scientific-Technological Revolution and Soviet Foreign Policy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080280653, 9781483148007

The Scientific-Technological Revolution and Soviet Foreign Policy

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on International Politics

Authors: Erik P. Hoffmann Robbin F. Laird
eBook ISBN: 9781483148007
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 256
Description

""The Scientific-Technological Revolution"" and Soviet Foreign Policy explains the effects of the worldwide scientific-technological revolution (STR) on Soviet foreign policy under ""the collective leadership"" of Leonid Brezhnev. Organized into five chapters, this book carefully examines Soviet views of the relationship of STR with political, economic, and military dimensions of ""peaceful coexistence"" and ""detente."" This text also evaluates the impact of scientific discoveries, technological innovations, foreign economic relations, strategic arms development, and instability in Third World countries. Some of the functions performed by Soviet perspectives on scientific-technical change and international politics are also reported.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1 "The Scientific-Technological Revolution","Developed Socialism," and "Detente"

Chapter 2 "The Scientific-Technological Revolution" and the Contemporary "General Crisis of Capitalism"

Chapter 3 "The Scientific-Technological Revolution" Soviet Economic Development, and East-West Economic Relations

Chapter 4 "The Scientific-Technological Revolution" Soviet Military Preparedness, and East-West Military Relations

Chapter 5 Conclusion

Notes

Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148007

