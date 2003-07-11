The Scientific Study of General Intelligence
Tribute to Arthur Jensen
This book celebrates two triumphs in modern psychology: the successful development and application of a solid measure of general intelligence; and the personal courage and skills of the man who made this possible - Arthur R. Jensen from Berkeley University.
The volume traces the history of intelligence from the early 19th century approaches, to the most recent analyses of the hierarchical structure of cognitive abilities, and documents the transition from a hopelessly confused concept of intelligence to the development of an objective measure of psychometric g. The contributions illustrate the impressive power g has with respect to predicting educational achievement, getting an attractive job, or social stratification.
The book is divided into six parts as follows: Part I presents the most recent higher-stream analysis of cognitive abilities, Part II deals with biological aspects of g, such as research on brain imaging, glucose uptake, working memory, reaction time, inspection time, and other biological correlates, and concludes with the latest findings in g-related molecular genetics. Part III addresses demographic aspects of g, such as geographic-, race-, and sex-differences, and introduces differential psychological aspects as well. Part IV concentrates on the g nexus, and relates such highly diverse topics as sociology, genius, retardation, training, education, jobs, and crime to g. Part V contains chapters critical of research on g and its genetic relationship, and also presents a rejoinder. Part VI looks at one of the greatest contemporary psychologists, Professor Emeritus Arthur R. Jensen as teacher and mentor.
For educational psychologists, psychometricists, occupational psychologists, biological psychologists, brain scientists, sociologists, philosophers, general psychologists, and clinical psychologists.
General introduction: Arthur Jensen - the man, his friends, and this book (H. Nyborg).
The g Factor. Introduction. The higher-stratum structure of cognitive abilities: current evidence supports g and about ten broad factors (J.B. Carroll).
The Biology of g. Introduction. Brain imaging and g (B. Anderson). Positron emission tomography studies of intelligence: from psychometrics to neurobiology (R.J. Haier). Reaction time and psychometric intelligence: Jensen's contribution (I. Deary). Inspection time and g (T. Nettelbeck). Factors influencing the relationship between brain size and intelligence (G. Gignac et al.). The molecular genetics of g (R. Plomin).
The Demography of g. Introduction. The geography of intelligence (R. Lynn). Race differences in g and the "Jensen effect" (J.P. Rushton). Sex differences in g (H. Nyborg).
The g Nexus. Introduction. Genius and g: intelligence and exceptional achievement (D.K. Simonton). Mental retardation and g (H. Spitz). The ubiquitous role of g in training (M. Ree et al.). Education andg (P. Ackerman, D.F. Lohman). g, jobs and life (L.S. Gottfredson). Crime, delinquency, and intelligence (A review of the worldwide literature (L. Ellis, A. Walsh).
Reservations about g. Introduction. "My house is a very, very, very fine house" - but it is not the only house, (R.J. Sternberg). Jensen's genetic interpretation of racial differences in intelligence: critical evaluation (N. Brody). New concepts of intelligence: their practical and legal implications for employee selection (G.V. Barrett et al.). The sociology of psychometric and bio-behavioral sciences: a single-case study of destructive social reductionism and collective fraud in 20th century academia (H. Nyborg). Why ignore the g factor? - Historical considerations (C.R. Brand et al.).
Epilogues. An Arthurian romance (R. Arden). Jensen as a teacher and mentor (P.A. Vernon and other former students). Author index. Subject index. Biography.
- 668
English
© Pergamon 2003
Published 11th July 2003
- Pergamon
- 9780080516660
- 9780080437934
Helmuth Nyborg
Int Res Ctr for PsychoNeuroEndocrinology
Reviews
"This is a gem of a book and a fitting honor to a distinguished scientist and scholar..." -INTELLIGENCE "...there is much of value in this book. There are succinct and authoritative reviews on a variety of topics—reaction time and inspection time, the molecular genetics of IQ (or g?), the causes of the correlation between brain size and IQ, education and intelligence, the predictive value of g (as opposed to subsidiary factors!) for job selection, the worldwide association between crime and IQ. It is entirely appropriate that a book intended as a tribute to Arthur Jensen should contain such a wealth of solid empirical information on such a wide variety of topics." -INTELLIGENCE