The Science of Signs and Symptoms
3rd Edition
In Relation to Modern Diagnosis and Treatment: A Textbook for General Practitioners of Medicine
The Science of Signs and Symptoms in Relation to Modern Diagnosis and Treatment describes the state of consciousness in relation to concussion, cerebral compression, and quality of the blood. This book is composed of 48 chapters that discuss the physical basis of pain sensations, the different types of paralysis, and the significance of having a recurring headache. Some of the topics covered in the book are the pathways to different varieties of sensation; functions of the nervous pathway; varieties of sensory paralysis; description of functional disturbances; definition of axon and spinal reflex; important nature of tendon reflex; and neurological basis of clinical abnormalities of tone and posture. Other chapters deal with the different types of convulsions and the role of the eyes, muscle sense, and vestibular apparatus in equilibrium are extensively discussed. An analysis of the causes of vertigo is provided. The remaining chapters look into the formation and types of aphasia. These chapters also examine the effects of intracranial pressure. The book can provide useful information to the medical instructors, doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface to Third Edition
Extract from Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Chapter I. Life as a Clinical Entity
Chapter II. Consciousness
Concussion, Cerebral Compression, Fainting, The Quality of the Blood, Gas Poisoning, High Altitude
Chapter III. Delirium
Chapter IV. Voluntary Movement
The Nervous Pathway, Paralysis of Various Kinds
Organic and Functional, Reaction of Degeneration, Facial Paralysis, Emotional Expression
Chapter V. Sensation
Its Physical Basis, Pain, the Significance of Sensation, Pain in Visceral Disease, Referred Pain, the Pathways of the Different Varieties of Sensation, Varieties of Sensory Paralysis, Functional Disturbances
Chapter VI. Headache
Persistent Headache
Temporary Headache. Migraine
Menstrual Migraine
Chapter VII. Reflexes
The Axon Reflex, the Spinal Reflex, the Significance of Its Absence or Exaggeration, the Essential Nature of the Tendon Reflex, Varieties of the Character of the Spinal Reflexes, Clonus, Plantar Reflexes, the Formation and Extinction of Conditional Reflexes, Conditioned Pain
Chapter VIII. Muscle Tone and Posture
The Neurological Basis of Clinical Abnormalities of Tone and Posture
Chapter IX. Convulsions
Varieties
Epilepsy, Spinal Convulsions
Chapter X. Equilibrium, Vertigo, Ataxia, Gait
The Parts played by the Eyes, Muscle Sense, Vestibular Apparatus, Midbrain and Cerebellum as manifested by Disease
Causes of Vertigo, Varieties of Ataxia, Abnormal Gaits
Chapter XI. Tremor, Chorea, Athetosis
Types of Tremor
Nature of Tremor
Toxic Tremor
Tremor in Organic Nervous Disease
Paralysis Agitans
Extrapyramidal Neurones
Cerebellar Tremor
Hysterical Tremors
Chorea. Athetosis
Chapter XII. Speech
Its Formation and how the different Varieties of Aphasia are Brought about
Chapter XIII. The Cerebro-Spinal Fluid
Its Origin, Circulation, Absorption and Functions
Hydrocephalus
Effects of Intracranial Pressure
Appearance, Cytology and Chemistry of the Fluid in Health and Disease
Chapter XIV. Sight
How the Various Parts of the Eye May Produce Blindness
Intra-Ocular Pressure, Glaucoma
The Chief Errors of Refraction
The Optic Disc and Field of Vision in Health and Disease
The Pathways Concerned in Vision and the Effect of Lesion
The Reflexes of the Eye
The Pupil
Nystagmus
Chapter XV. Hearing and Taste
How the Various Parts of the Ear May Produce Deafness
Tinnitus
Taste
Chapter XVI. The Rate of the Heart Beat
The Causes if Increased Heart Rate in Various Conditions
Palpitation
Bradycardia
Chapter XVII. The Pulse
Its Significance
The Conducting Mechanism of the Heart and the Effect of Lesions
The Rhythm of the Pulse, Extra Systole, Auricular Fibrillation, Ventricular Fibrillation
The Action of Drugs
The Character of the Pulse
The Heart Sounds
Their Production, the Significance of Changes in the Sounds
Cardiac Pain
Chapter XVIII. The Venous Pulse
The Polygraph and the Electrocardiograph
The Chief Features of and the Causes of Common Alterations in Their Tracings
Chapter XIX. Blood Pressure
The Factors on Which it Depends
High Blood Pressure, Low Blood Pressure, Pulse Pressure, Venous Pressure
Chapter XX. Hemorrhage, Surgical Shock
Their Signs, Symptoms, Nature, Prevention, and Treatment
Blood Groups
The Natural Arrest of Hemorrhage, Adaptation to Posture, Thrombosis
XXI. Histology of the Blood
The Red Blood Corpuscles, the Causes of Variation, Regeneration
The White Blood Corpuscles, Varieties and Causes of Variation
Blood Platelets
Chapter XXII. Physiological Principles in Relation to Cardiac Efficiency and Disease
Cardiac Reserve
Effort Tolerance Tests, Pericardial Function
Heart Failure, its Signs, Symptoms and Treatment
Chapter XXIII. Breathing and Failure of Respiration
The Nature of Respiration
The Causes of Breathlessness, Bronchitis, Emphysema, Pneumonia, Cardiac Disease, Anemia, etc
Respiratory Efficiency
Types of Respiration
Chapter XXIV. Cyanosis and Its Relation to Breathlessness
The Nature of Cyanosis
The Causes of Cyanosis in Various Conditions
Bronchitis, Asthma, etc
Anoxemia or Oxygen Want
The Symptoms of General and Local Anoxemia, Oxygen Therapy, Carbon Dioxide Therapy
The Respiratory Function of the Blood, the Carriage of Oxygen, the Carriage of Carbon Dioxide
Chapter XXV. Protective Respiratory Reflexes, etc
Sneezing, Cough, Sputum, Protective Pain, Hiccup
Breath Sounds and Accompaniments
Chapter XXVI. Physiological Principles in Feeding
Energy Supply and Tissue Repair, Relation to Metabolic Rate, Vitamin Supply, Suitability of Food for the Alimentary Canal
Water and Salts
The Feeding of Infants
The Food Consumption of Three Normal Persons
Chapter XXVII. Vitamins
Vitamins A, B, C, D and E
Their Origin in Nature, the Effect of Deficiency, Their Significance in Human Diets
Chapter XXVIII. Swallowing, Digestion
Achalasia of the Cardiac Sphincter
Gastric Digestion, with Special Consideration of Indigestion
The Effects of Presentation of Food and of Alcohol
The Acidity of the Gastric Contents
The Movement of the Stomach
The Position of the Stomach
Chapter XXIX. Digestion, Intermediate Metabolism
Carbohydrates, Fatsr and Proteins
Chapter XXX. Gastric Pain, Common Gastric Ailments, Vomiting
The Causes of Pain in the Alimentary Canal
Gastric Pain, Resistance, Distension, Atony
Pain in Gastric and Duodenal Ulcer, Gastric Tenderness, Relation of Acid to Ulcer
Principles in Treatment
Etiological Considerations
Flatulence
Vomiting
X-ray Appearances
Chapter XXXI. Intestinal Movement and Pain
Constipation and Diarrhea
Intestinal Sensation
Characteristics of Abdominal Pain, X-ray Findings in the Colon
Chapter XXXII. Bile. Jaundice
The Origin and Excretion of Bile, the Varieties of Jaundice and Their Recognition
Chapter XXXIII. The Metabolic Rate
The Principle of its Estimation and Causes of Variation
Its Relation to the Thyroid Gland, Myxcedema, Exophthalmic Goiter
The Thyroid and Simple Goiter
Chapter XXXIV. Blood-Sugar and Pancreatic Efficiency
The Significance of the Blood-Sugar and Its Variations
Insulin
Diabetes
The Blood-Sugar in Pregnancy
Chapter XXXV. Disorders of Metabolism
Purine Metabolism, Gout, Cystinuria, Melanuria, Ochronosis, Hemochromatosis
Chapter XXXVI. Body Weight
Energy Intake and Output
Appetite and Hunger
Obesity
Relationship to Ductless Glands
Chapter XXXVII. Growth
Its Relation to Diet and Ductless Glands
Ossification
Dwarfs and Giants
Infantilism
Local Growth
Chapter XXXVIII. The Urine
Micturition
The Quantity and Specific Gravity, Causes of Variations, Reaction, Constituents of the Urine of Clinical Importance The Excretion of Dyes Protective Synthesis, Pathological Constituents
Chapter XXXIX. Œdema and the Water Content of the Body
Thirst
Retention of Fluid, Its Local and General Causes
Desiccation
Chapter XL. The Temperature of the Body
Its Regulation, the Nature of Fever, Low Temperature
Chapter XLI. The Skin
Its Color in Health and Disease, Local Variations, Distribution of Rashes
Reaction to Stimuli, Morbid Eruptions
Chapter XLII. Hypersensitivity and Allergy
Local and General Hypersensitivity, Asthma, Urticaria, Their Nature and Treatment
Menstruation
Its Relation to Ovarian and Other Functions
Chapter XLIII. Acid-Base Equilibrium
Its Maintenance by Various Factors
Alveolar Carbon Dioxide and Its Significance
Alkali Reserve
Hydrogen Ion Concentration, Its Meaning
Acidosis
Alkalosis
Chapter XLIV. The Autonomic Nervous System
Its Function in Health and Disease, and Related Pharmacological Reactions
Chapter XLV. The Effect and Importance of Exercise and Rest
The Necessity for Rest, Sleep, and Interest
Chapter XLVI. Protection against Disease
The Skin, the Leucocytes, Lymph Glands, Factors of Immunity
Chapter XLVII. Principles in the Treatment of Emergencies
Circulatory and Respiratory Failure
Chapter XLVIII. The Psychological Production of Symptoms
Theory of Psychology
Neural Foundation of the Mind
Psychological Superstructure
Repression
Mode of production of Neurotic Symptoms
Selected Bibliography
Index
- 558
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2034
- 1st January 1934
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483194387