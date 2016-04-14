The Science of Paediatrics: MRCPCH Mastercourse
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction - The important role of science and research in paediatrics
Epidemiology and public health
History and examination
Normal child development
Developmental problems and the child with special needs
Paediatric emergencies and critical care
Accidents and poisoning
Child protection
Genetics
Perinatal medicine
Neonatal medicine
Growth and puberty
Nutrition
Gastroenterology
Infection and immunity
Allergy
Respiratory medicine
Cardiology
Nephrology
Genitalia
Hepatology
Oncology
Haematology
Emotions and behaviour
Dermatology
Diabetes and endocrinology
Musculoskeletal disorders
Neurology
Metabolic medicine
Ophthalmology
Hearing and balance
Adolescent medicine
Global child health
Palliative medicine
Ethics
Pharmacology and therapeutics
Clinical research
Statistics
Evidence based paediatrics
Quality improvement and the clinician
Description
This book is “innovative and original in assisting the reader
to apply the principles of science to paediatric practice”.
Professor Neena Modi, President, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.
The Science of Paediatrics, MRCPCH Mastercourse, provides essential
background preparation for the MRCPCH Theory and Science examination.
It contains an up-to-date review of the application of science to everyday
paediatric clinical practice, whether it is interpreting clinical signs or
investigations, prescribing drugs or identifying best management. Although
this understanding is essential in order to make informed clinical decisions,
it is diffi cult to obtain as it is not usually covered in clinical textbooks.
Key features
• MRCPCH exam-format questions embedded in each chapter to
test understanding
• Emphasis on embryology to explain many congenital abnormalities
• An overview of the relevant anatomy and physiology
• Focus on the application and interpretation of investigations
• Examples of recent advances in science and clinical research that have
benefi tted the children’s care
• All clinical specialties covered by paediatric specialists.
• Chapters covering evidence-based paediatrics, statistics, ethics and
quality improvement.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 14th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702064814
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066122
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702063138
About the Editors
Tom Lissauer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Consultant Paediatrician, Imperial College Healthcare Trust, London, UK
Will Carroll Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical and Academic Lead & Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital of the North Midlands Newcastle Road Stoke-on-Trent UK