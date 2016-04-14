The Science of Paediatrics: MRCPCH Mastercourse - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702063138, 9780702064814

The Science of Paediatrics: MRCPCH Mastercourse

1st Edition

Editors: Tom Lissauer Will Carroll
eBook ISBN: 9780702064814
eBook ISBN: 9780702066122
Paperback ISBN: 9780702063138
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th April 2016
Page Count: 824
Table of Contents

Introduction - The important role of science and research in paediatrics

Epidemiology and public health

History and examination

Normal child development

Developmental problems and the child with special needs

Paediatric emergencies and critical care

Accidents and poisoning

Child protection

Genetics

Perinatal medicine

Neonatal medicine

Growth and puberty

Nutrition

Gastroenterology

Infection and immunity

Allergy

Respiratory medicine

Cardiology

Nephrology

Genitalia

Hepatology

Oncology

Haematology

Emotions and behaviour

Dermatology

Diabetes and endocrinology

Musculoskeletal disorders

Neurology

Metabolic medicine

Ophthalmology

Hearing and balance

Adolescent medicine

Global child health

Palliative medicine

Ethics

Pharmacology and therapeutics

Clinical research

Statistics

Evidence based paediatrics

Quality improvement and the clinician

Description

This book is “innovative and original in assisting the reader

to apply the principles of science to paediatric practice”.

Professor Neena Modi, President, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

The Science of Paediatrics, MRCPCH Mastercourse, provides essential

background preparation for the MRCPCH Theory and Science examination.

It contains an up-to-date review of the application of science to everyday

paediatric clinical practice, whether it is interpreting clinical signs or

investigations, prescribing drugs or identifying best management. Although

this understanding is essential in order to make informed clinical decisions,

it is diffi cult to obtain as it is not usually covered in clinical textbooks.

Key features

• MRCPCH exam-format questions embedded in each chapter to

test understanding

• Emphasis on embryology to explain many congenital abnormalities

• An overview of the relevant anatomy and physiology

• Focus on the application and interpretation of investigations

• Examples of recent advances in science and clinical research that have

benefi tted the children’s care

• All clinical specialties covered by paediatric specialists.

• Chapters covering evidence-based paediatrics, statistics, ethics and

quality improvement.

About the Editors

Tom Lissauer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant Paediatrician, Imperial College Healthcare Trust, London, UK

Will Carroll Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical and Academic Lead & Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital of the North Midlands Newcastle Road Stoke-on-Trent UK

